Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Rocket Science Marketing

What happened in Suffolk this week? There’s a snake coming to a local amusement park

PUBLISHED: 07:30 23 February 2019

Pleasurewood Hills Theme Park, near Lowestoft Picture: JAMES BASS

Pleasurewood Hills Theme Park, near Lowestoft Picture: JAMES BASS

ARCHANT

Here’s your weekend run down of our five top news stories this week, including an iconic ride’s return to Pleasurewood Hills and the chance to say bye-bye to rain for the rest of the month.

Things are set to get warmer in East Anglia Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThings are set to get warmer in East Anglia Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Iconic ride set to return to Pleasurewood Hills ‘with a twist’

This week we learned that a classic rollercoaster at Lowestoft’s Pleasurewood Hills theme park is set for a shock return.

The ride, first introduced in 1986, was decommissioned in 2017 after 30 years of serving Suffolk’s thrillseekers.

Sid the Snake’s reincarnation will be ready for operation for the start of the 2019 season.

A floral tribute to Bob Carter Picture: COURTESY SIMON WASPEA floral tribute to Bob Carter Picture: COURTESY SIMON WASPE

Picnic weather in February?

The Beast from the East is a thing of the past as temperatures are forecast to double averages for the rest of February.

Forecaster Adam Dury from Weatherquest said no rain is likely until March, and that temperatures could peak at 15C.

Spring certainly is on its way as Suffolk looks set for double figures this weekend.

Suffolk Coastal leader Ray Herring said the £15k party was a thank you for people from across the district Picture: PAUL NIXONSuffolk Coastal leader Ray Herring said the £15k party was a thank you for people from across the district Picture: PAUL NIXON

Taxpayers’ anger at Suffolk Coastal’s £15,000 ‘farewell party’

Suffolk Coastal District Council taxpayers were shocked to hear the council were spending £15,000 of council taxpayer’s money on a farewell party.

The farewell party aims to celebrate the authority’s history before it merges with Waveney to become East Suffolk Council.

One woman remarked the event as “really disgraceful”, while another labelled it “quite unacceptable”.

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRSTPersimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Tributes to Suffolk road haulage ‘legend’ Bob Carter

Tributes were paid to a Suffolk haulage “legend” who travelled the globe delivering goods.

Bob Carter witnessed atomic bomb testing in the pacific and once drove to Iran

The former solider from Woodbridge’s life has been immortalised in a 2017 book.

Children having fun at Pleasurewood Hills Picture: JAMES BASSChildren having fun at Pleasurewood Hills Picture: JAMES BASS

Persimmon Homes row finally comes to an end

A two year housing row ended on Thursday afternoon amid heavy criticism of developers and planners – and calls for cash as a “gesture of good will”.

Persimmon Homes’ applications for its 95-home development in Mount Pleasant, Framlingham, were narrowly voted through by Suffolk Coastal District Council’s planning committee.

The developers had been previously accused of building homes in the wrong place and design.

Most Read

Man arrested after three-hour stand-off with armed police

Police closed Springhurst Close in Ipswich as the stand-off ensued. Picture: ARCHANT

Sudden death at Ipswich tower block

Police and paramedics at St Francis Tower. Picture: ARCHANT

New road layout “accident waiting to happen” as drivers make 17 complaints to Suffolk Highways

The road markings on Argyle Street in Ipswich have been repainted in the left-hand lane to make the road layout change clear Picture: ARCHANT

What time is the Tornado flypast over Suffolk today?

The Tornado will be taking to Suffolk skies today Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Dad cancels milk deliveries after 50 thefts from doorstep in Ipswich

Andrew Laws, who has repeatedly had milk stolen from outside his home in Rectory Road, Ipswich Picture: JEN MEREDITH

Most Read

‘We feel she’s been sent there to die’ - parents’ battle for anorexic girl’s life

Claire and John Cunningham have they said they feel they are fighting to save their daughter Kirsten's life. Pictured, Kirsten Cunningham and her parents, on holiday in 2012. Photo: Supplied by the Cunningham family

Driver arrested after £10,000 worth of cannabis and axe found in home

Cannabis that was found in Norwich. Picture: Norwich Police

Car blocking traffic cleared from City centre road

A Nissan is blocking the road in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Mother and daughter lived off party food after switching to Universal Credit

Roxy Theobald and her daughter Bella were forced to rely on donations of food from friends and food banks in December and January. PHOTO; Sophie Smith

‘I will always remember his smile’: Mother’s grief after death of son, 21

Oliver Mingay, who grew up in Oulton Broad, was killed by a combination of pneumonia and a drug overdose in his girlfriend’s Lowestoft flat on September 10: Picture: Contributed by Mingay family

Latest from the Ipswich Star

How could M&S search for new food store affect Ipswich town centre?

A file picture of the Copdock Mill interchange. The Toys R Us store (right) could not be turned into a food store because Tescos Superstore (left) has a covenant preventing other supermarkets on the site. Picture: OWEN HINES/ARCHANT

Lawyer says case against Tavis murder accused based on ‘assumptions and guesswork’

Tributes left in memory of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens after the stabbing in Packard Avenue, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Drugs and theft most likely first offences to be committed by children

Less than one in 10 adult first time offenders enter the criminal justice system due to drugs, compared to almost one in five youths Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO

What happened in Suffolk this week? There’s a snake coming to a local amusement park

Pleasurewood Hills Theme Park, near Lowestoft Picture: JAMES BASS

‘If they hide behind that then there’s a problem’ – Lambert tells players his touchline ban is not an excuse for levels to drop

Paul Lambert (centre) trusts assistant Stuart Taylor (left) and first team coach Matt Gill (right) to lead Ipswich Town during his two-game touchline ban. Photo: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists