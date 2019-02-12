What happened in Suffolk this week? There’s a snake coming to a local amusement park

Pleasurewood Hills Theme Park, near Lowestoft Picture: JAMES BASS ARCHANT

Here’s your weekend run down of our five top news stories this week, including an iconic ride’s return to Pleasurewood Hills and the chance to say bye-bye to rain for the rest of the month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Things are set to get warmer in East Anglia Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Things are set to get warmer in East Anglia Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Iconic ride set to return to Pleasurewood Hills ‘with a twist’

This week we learned that a classic rollercoaster at Lowestoft’s Pleasurewood Hills theme park is set for a shock return.

The ride, first introduced in 1986, was decommissioned in 2017 after 30 years of serving Suffolk’s thrillseekers.

Sid the Snake’s reincarnation will be ready for operation for the start of the 2019 season.

A floral tribute to Bob Carter Picture: COURTESY SIMON WASPE A floral tribute to Bob Carter Picture: COURTESY SIMON WASPE

Picnic weather in February?

The Beast from the East is a thing of the past as temperatures are forecast to double averages for the rest of February.

Forecaster Adam Dury from Weatherquest said no rain is likely until March, and that temperatures could peak at 15C.

Spring certainly is on its way as Suffolk looks set for double figures this weekend.

Suffolk Coastal leader Ray Herring said the £15k party was a thank you for people from across the district Picture: PAUL NIXON Suffolk Coastal leader Ray Herring said the £15k party was a thank you for people from across the district Picture: PAUL NIXON

Taxpayers’ anger at Suffolk Coastal’s £15,000 ‘farewell party’

Suffolk Coastal District Council taxpayers were shocked to hear the council were spending £15,000 of council taxpayer’s money on a farewell party.

The farewell party aims to celebrate the authority’s history before it merges with Waveney to become East Suffolk Council.

One woman remarked the event as “really disgraceful”, while another labelled it “quite unacceptable”.

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Tributes to Suffolk road haulage ‘legend’ Bob Carter

Tributes were paid to a Suffolk haulage “legend” who travelled the globe delivering goods.

Bob Carter witnessed atomic bomb testing in the pacific and once drove to Iran

The former solider from Woodbridge’s life has been immortalised in a 2017 book.

Children having fun at Pleasurewood Hills Picture: JAMES BASS Children having fun at Pleasurewood Hills Picture: JAMES BASS

Persimmon Homes row finally comes to an end

A two year housing row ended on Thursday afternoon amid heavy criticism of developers and planners – and calls for cash as a “gesture of good will”.

Persimmon Homes’ applications for its 95-home development in Mount Pleasant, Framlingham, were narrowly voted through by Suffolk Coastal District Council’s planning committee.

The developers had been previously accused of building homes in the wrong place and design.