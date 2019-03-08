Search for burning lorry on A14

Police and fire crews have been scouring the A14 in an attempt to find a suspected lorry on fire.

Two fire engines and police officers were sent to find the lorry on the A14 westbound near Trimley St Martin on Friday, May 3.

The fire service had received a call from a concerned member of the public, who is said to have been frantically waving at a lorry bellowing smoke as it drove along the major road.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 1.05pm to reports of a dark coloured lorry on fire in Seven Hills.

“Fire crews have not yet been able to locate the fire.”

A spokesman for Suffolk police added they too had been unable to find the lorry and were unsure if it had stopped to resolve the possible issue, or has continued driving on.

He said: “Police have checked the stretch of road but haven't found anything either.”

He later confirmed both police and fire have since stepped down after driving in both directions along the stretch of road between Felixstowe and the village, to no avail.