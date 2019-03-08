Did you go to Nacton Heath Secondary School in 1977? Take a look through these fascinating archive pictures
PUBLISHED: 16:30 15 April 2019
Today we take you back to Nacton Heath secondary school in 1977
These fascinating photos from 1977 show the teacher showing the pupils and experiment to follow in their lesson.
An afternoon treat in the kitchen during a cooking lesson, the students are also pictured learning how to cook rock cakes.
A woodwork teacher is also seen demonstrating joinery on an armchair in the workshop.
An energetic game of volleyball took place in the sports hall during a PE lesson, while a droup of girls also learned to type atbig wooden desks.
A young creative enthusiast is also pictured concentrating on an intricate drawing in an art lesson.
The pupils dressed in an array of colours and patterns, wearing their own clothes as they didn’t have a uniform at the time.
