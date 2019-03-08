Partly Cloudy

Nostalgia

Did you go to Nacton Heath Secondary School in 1977? Take a look through these fascinating archive pictures

PUBLISHED: 16:30 15 April 2019

Experiments taking place in the science lab at Nacton Heath school Picture: ARCHANT

Experiments taking place in the science lab at Nacton Heath school Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Today we take you back to Nacton Heath secondary school in 1977

A group of students baked rock cakes in a cooking class, don't they look pleased with themselves Picture: ARCHANTA group of students baked rock cakes in a cooking class, don't they look pleased with themselves Picture: ARCHANT

These fascinating photos from 1977 show the teacher showing the pupils and experiment to follow in their lesson.

A demonstration by the teacher in a woodwork lesson Picture: ARCHANTA demonstration by the teacher in a woodwork lesson Picture: ARCHANT

An afternoon treat in the kitchen during a cooking lesson, the students are also pictured learning how to cook rock cakes.

A giant leap over the net in a game of volleyball during a sports lesson Picture: ARCHANTA giant leap over the net in a game of volleyball during a sports lesson Picture: ARCHANT

A woodwork teacher is also seen demonstrating joinery on an armchair in the workshop.

Ladies typing in class on their big wooden desks at Nacton Heath school Picture: ARCHANTLadies typing in class on their big wooden desks at Nacton Heath school Picture: ARCHANT

A young girl engrossed in her drawing during an art class Picture: ARCHANTA young girl engrossed in her drawing during an art class Picture: ARCHANT

Pupils learning how to type Picture: ARCHANTPupils learning how to type Picture: ARCHANT

A view of the buildings at Nacton heath school in 1977 Picture: ARCHANTA view of the buildings at Nacton heath school in 1977 Picture: ARCHANT

An energetic game of volleyball took place in the sports hall during a PE lesson, while a droup of girls also learned to type atbig wooden desks.

A young creative enthusiast is also pictured concentrating on an intricate drawing in an art lesson.

The pupils dressed in an array of colours and patterns, wearing their own clothes as they didn’t have a uniform at the time.

Did you used to go to school at Nacton Heath in 1977, or recognise any of these friendly faces? Email charlotte.bond@archant.co.uk with your memories.

