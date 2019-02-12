Nacton Road reopens after collision between car and motorbike

Nacton Road in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE Archant

A major road in Ipswich has been reopened following a collision between a car and a motorbike.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident happened around 10.15am today near the roundabout between Landseer Road and Nacton Road.

The ambulance service were at the scene to assist the rider of the motorbike who had suffered a back injury.

The rider has now been taken to hospital, but his injuries are not believed to be serious.

Suffolk police closed the road while the scene was cleared and reopened it following the removal of the vehicles.

No one else is believed to have been injured in the crash.

Ipswich Buses warned on Twitter that their services faced delay while the road is closed. Some delays are still expected.