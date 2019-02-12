Sunny

Nacton Road reopens after collision between car and motorbike

PUBLISHED: 11:18 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:17 15 February 2019

Nacton Road in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE

Nacton Road in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE

Archant

A major road in Ipswich has been reopened following a collision between a car and a motorbike.

The incident happened around 10.15am today near the roundabout between Landseer Road and Nacton Road.

The ambulance service were at the scene to assist the rider of the motorbike who had suffered a back injury.

The rider has now been taken to hospital, but his injuries are not believed to be serious.

Suffolk police closed the road while the scene was cleared and reopened it following the removal of the vehicles.

No one else is believed to have been injured in the crash.

Ipswich Buses warned on Twitter that their services faced delay while the road is closed. Some delays are still expected.

Nacton Road reopens after collision between car and motorbike

