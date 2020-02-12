Nacton Road will CLOSE for 5 hours today for emergency pothole work

Nacton Road in Ipswich will be closed for five hours this evening. Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Emergency pothole repairs will close a section of Nacton Road in Ipswich today for five hours, after large road defects have appeared.

A1189 Nacton Road, #Ipswich will be closed tonight (as shown below) from 7pm to midnight, for road repairs.

Please follow the diversion. #Suffolk pic.twitter.com/p8huGoanpr — Suffolk Highways (@Suff_highways) February 12, 2020

In a tweet, Suffolk Highways said that the closure would be in place from 7pm to midnight due to "road repairs".

A spokesman for Highways England confirmed that the closure is due to emergency work to repair potholes.

The section which will be closed is from Nacton Road towards Priory Park and Braziers Wood, up to the roundabout with Ransomes Europark.

A diversion has been put in place which is expected to take drivers around 10 minutes to avoid the road closure.

Below is the planned diversion route:

1. Head south-east on Nacton Road/A1189

2. At the roundabout, take the second exit onto the A14 slip road to A12/Felixtowe/Lowestoft

3. Merge onto A14

4. Take the slip road to Lowestoft/Woodbridge/A12 North/Ipswich/A1156

5. At the roundabout, take the fifth exit onto A1156

6. At the roundabout, take the first exit onto Felixstowe Road/A1156

7. At the roundabout, take the first exit onto Ransomes Way/A1189

8. At the roundabout, take the third exit and stay on Ransomes Way/A1189

9. At the roundabout, take the second exit onto Nacton Road/A1189

The reverse route applies.