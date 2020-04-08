Lane of A14 closed following collision between car and lorry

A car and lorry have collided on an Ipswich road this afternoon.

Police were called to Nacton Road, near the Ransomes Europark, at around 12.15pm following reports of the collision.

The car is believed to have been left on its side following the incident.

Officers were forced to shut lane one of the eastbound A14 as well as the westbound exit slip.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were briefly called to the scene and sent two appliances, one from Ipswich East and one from Princes Street.

Fire crews made the scene safe and left.

It is not known if there are any injuries.