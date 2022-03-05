Updated
Fire crews fight serious blaze at Ipswich property
- Credit: Martin Whitehead (UK360 Photo)
A large number of fire crews are currently on the scene of a blaze at a property in Ipswich.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to Nacton Road in the town just after 5pm where a fire has gutted the roof of one home.
A spokesman confirmed all occupants and their neighbours had been accounted for and said there had been no casualties.
A cordon of around 150m is in place around the scene. There has been a huge emergency services response, and Nacton Road is closed near the junction with Queens Way.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Crews from Ipswich East, Woodbridge, Princes Street, Holbrook, Felixstowe, Needham Market, Hadleigh, Haverhill and Ixworth were all in attendance, along with at least four police cars and an ambulance.
Four firefighters used breathing equipment while tackling the flames, with one firefighter using an aerial lift platform.
Shortly after 7.30pm, it appeared the blaze was under control and some crews were leaving the scene. However, a large emergency response remained at the scene.
It is thought the ground floor of the building may have been used as a shop premises.
More to follow.