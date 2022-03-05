News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Updated

Fire crews fight serious blaze at Ipswich property

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 6:48 PM March 5, 2022
Updated: 7:38 PM March 5, 2022
Crews use a cherry picker in an attempt to put out the fire on Nacton Road in Ipswich.

Crews use a cherry picker in an attempt to put out the fire on Nacton Road in Ipswich. - Credit: Martin Whitehead (UK360 Photo)

A large number of fire crews are currently on the scene of a blaze at a property in Ipswich.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to Nacton Road in the town just after 5pm where a fire has gutted the roof of one home.

A spokesman confirmed all occupants and their neighbours had been accounted for and said there had been no casualties. 

A cordon of around 150m is in place around the scene. There has been a huge emergency services response, and Nacton Road is closed near the junction with Queens Way.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The blaze has seen an entire roof gutted.

The blaze has seen an entire roof gutted. - Credit: Martin Whitehead (UK360 Photo)

Crews from Ipswich East, Woodbridge, Princes Street, Holbrook, Felixstowe, Needham Market, Hadleigh, Haverhill and Ixworth were all in attendance, along with at least four police cars and an ambulance.

Four firefighters used breathing equipment while tackling the flames, with one firefighter using an aerial lift platform.

Most Read

  1. 1 Three arrests after drugs raid in Portman Road in Ipswich
  2. 2 Film crews spotted shooting action movie on Ipswich Waterfront
  3. 3 Sorted! Jubilee street party approved after Star steps in
  1. 4 Ed Sheeran attends copyright infringement trial at High Court
  2. 5 Fire crews fight serious blaze at Ipswich property
  3. 6 Gas price rise forces Suffolk tomato giant to cease production
  4. 7 Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week
  5. 8 Could Ancient House become new Ipswich 'department store'?
  6. 9 Ipswich man accused of sex offences is acquitted after charges dropped
  7. 10 Matchday Recap: Two second-half goals secure three points

Shortly after 7.30pm, it appeared the blaze was under control and some crews were leaving the scene. However, a large emergency response remained at the scene.

It is thought the ground floor of the building may have been used as a shop premises.

Smoke can be seen bellowing from the rood on Nacton Road in Ipswich. 

Smoke can be seen bellowing from the rood on Nacton Road in Ipswich. - Credit: Martin Whitehead (UK360 Photo)

12 fire engines are currently on the scene in Ipswich.

12 fire engines are currently on the scene in Ipswich. - Credit: Martin Whitehead (UK360 Photo)

Nacton Road fire

Fire crews are continuing to work at the scene, although the blaze is now under control - Credit: Angus Williams

More to follow.

Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Foxhall Road is currently closed after a three-vehicle crash 

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Woman taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash outside Ipswich

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Maja Anushka on the University of East Anglia campus, where she completed two degrees between 2017 and 2022

Opinion

I've got over £70,000 worth of debt... and I'm only 23 years old

Maja Anushka

Author Picture Icon
The incident happened near the intersection of St Helens Street and Bond Street

Suffolk Live News

Police called to reports of man brandishing weapon in central Ipswich

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Victoria Nurseries in Ipswich

Planning and Development

Decision due on new bid for care home on site of Ipswich garden centre

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon