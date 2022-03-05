Fire crews fight serious blaze at Ipswich property

Updated

Crews use a cherry picker in an attempt to put out the fire on Nacton Road in Ipswich. - Credit: Martin Whitehead (UK360 Photo)

A large number of fire crews are currently on the scene of a blaze at a property in Ipswich.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to Nacton Road in the town just after 5pm where a fire has gutted the roof of one home.

A spokesman confirmed all occupants and their neighbours had been accounted for and said there had been no casualties.

A cordon of around 150m is in place around the scene. There has been a huge emergency services response, and Nacton Road is closed near the junction with Queens Way.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The blaze has seen an entire roof gutted. - Credit: Martin Whitehead (UK360 Photo)

Crews from Ipswich East, Woodbridge, Princes Street, Holbrook, Felixstowe, Needham Market, Hadleigh, Haverhill and Ixworth were all in attendance, along with at least four police cars and an ambulance.

Four firefighters used breathing equipment while tackling the flames, with one firefighter using an aerial lift platform.

Shortly after 7.30pm, it appeared the blaze was under control and some crews were leaving the scene. However, a large emergency response remained at the scene.

It is thought the ground floor of the building may have been used as a shop premises.

Smoke can be seen bellowing from the rood on Nacton Road in Ipswich. - Credit: Martin Whitehead (UK360 Photo)

12 fire engines are currently on the scene in Ipswich. - Credit: Martin Whitehead (UK360 Photo)

Fire crews are continuing to work at the scene, although the blaze is now under control - Credit: Angus Williams

More to follow.