Huge flames and smoke as blaze breaks out in Ipswich garden

Published: 4:27 PM July 19, 2021

This is the dramatic scene of a garden fire in Ipswich - as large flames and smoke engulf the area.

Suffolk firefighters were called to Nacton Road at about 3.15pm, to reports of a fire involving two garden sheds, conifers and fence panels.

Two crews from Ipswich East and Princes Street stations are currently trying to extinguish the fire.