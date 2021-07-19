Huge flames and smoke as blaze breaks out in Ipswich garden
Published: 4:27 PM July 19, 2021
- Credit: Supplied
This is the dramatic scene of a garden fire in Ipswich - as large flames and smoke engulf the area.
Suffolk firefighters were called to Nacton Road at about 3.15pm, to reports of a fire involving two garden sheds, conifers and fence panels.
Two crews from Ipswich East and Princes Street stations are currently trying to extinguish the fire.
You may also want to watch:
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus