Closures of busy Ipswich roads postponed

31 July, 2020 - 07:06
The mini roundabout of Nacton Road, Landseer Road and Rands Way. All three roads are due to be resurfaced, but this has now been delayed. Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

JAKE FOXFORD

Work to resurface two busy Ipswich road has been delayed - after other roadworks took longer than expected to be completed.

Parts of Nacton Road and Landseer Road were due to be closed overnight for several days, starting on Thursday (July 30) and lasting until Tuesday, August 4.

MORE: More busy Ipswich roads to close for resurfacing

It would have seen Nacton Road shut from the Nacton Crescent junction to Mildmay Road, with a diversion along Hatfield Road, Felixstowe Road and Ransomes Way - while Landseer Road would have been closed from Nacton Road to Gloucester Road, with diversions along Holywells Road, Duke Street, Pownall Road, Felixstowe Road and Ransomes Way.

Rands Way was also due to be closed eastbound for about 60 metres from Nacton Road, although works there would have been managed by special signs and gatemen.

However Suffolk Highways, which maintains the majority of the county’s roads, said: “The works have been postponed due to other resurfacing works taking longer than expected.

“We will provide further details once a rescheduled date has been confirmed.”

Suffolk Highways has also been completing road resurfacing in Cliff Lane and Clapgate Lane since Friday, July 24, with the works due to finish on Friday, July 31.

MORE: Ipswich’s Cliff Lane and Clapgate Lane close for resurfacing

Closure have been in place between 9am and 4.30pm each day.

