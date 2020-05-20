Distraction burglars steal cash and golden bracelet after asking to look for lost dog

Two burglars distracted a victim by asking to look for their lost dog before taking cash and a gold bracelet from his Levington home. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Cash and a golden bracelet were stolen from a house in a Suffolk village after two men distracted the homeowner by asking to look for their lost dog in his garden.

The incident happened at around 12.25pm on Tuesday, May 19 at a property in Nacton Road, Levington.

Two unknown men asked the property owner if they could look in the garden for their lost dog.

One of the men entered the garden, while the other waited outside the property.

The victim later found cash had been stolen from a wallet and a gold bracelet was also stolen from within the property.

The first man is described as white, in his late teens with pale skin, clean shaven and had blue eyes.

He was approximately 5ft 9ins tall and of slim build, he was wearing a light-coloured long-sleeved top, dark-coloured trousers and trainers with blue-coloured parts.

The second man is described as white, of a broad build and had dark-coloured hair.

Police are reminding residents to keep an eye on their neighbours’ homes, particularly elderly neighbours who may be vulnerable to bogus callers or rogue traders.

Officers ask for anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/27411/20 or to visit their webstie.