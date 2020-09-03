E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Robbers with axe steal jewellery and cash from Ipswich home

PUBLISHED: 16:07 03 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:07 03 September 2020

Men with an axe robbed a home on Nacton Road just after midnight Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man with an axe stole cash and jewellery during a robbery at a home in Ipswich shortly after midnight.

The incident happened on Nacton Road on Thursday, September 3 just after midnight.

The occupant of the house was asleep in bed and was woken by banging on his door and torch lights being shone through the glass window.

The victim opened the door and three men entered the property in possession of an axe.

They proceeded to steal a quantity of cash and gold jewellery.

They then left the property and the victim received a minor injury during the incident

At this stage police believe this was a targeted incident.

Anyone who has knowledge of the incident or saw or heard any suspicious activity should contact Ipswich CID on 101, quoting crime reference 37/51156/20.

