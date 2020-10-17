Sky’s the limit for talented young photographer

An Ipswich schoolboy is shooting for the moon with his love of capturing the night’s sky on camera.

And incredible lunar photos are not the only out-of-this-world images taken by Khamanai Fox De Silva.

The 11-year-old loves to document the details people often miss when going about their lives – and he one day hopes to travel the world with his camera, capturing exotic wildlife and landscapes.

Khamanai, who lives in the Nacton area of town, said: “I find it exciting being able to capture details that we miss in everyday life.

“I like taking pictures of the night sky and the sunrise because they are things that are there everyday – but we hardly ever get the chance to appreciate the beauty of it.

“I hope, in the future, that I will go around the world taking amazing pictures of wildlife, waterfalls and beautiful scenery and views.

“But at the moment, I am trying to get a good picture of the foxes that live near the railway line near my house.”

Khamanai’s love for photography began when he inherited an old Pentax camera from his great-grandmother, who also loved taking pictures of local scenes.

He has since graduated to a digital camera – a cherished gift received last Christmas.

Mum Abigail said: “I am so proud of Khamanai’s dedication to photography.

“He spends hours with his camera, trying out different things to get the perfect shot.

“It really does take a lot of patience and dedication. His attention to detail is amazing.

“Khamanai is definitely an artistic, creative type of person, and has been interested in astronomy from a very young age.

“My grandma, Khamanai’s great-grandma, was a very keen photographer and would take her Pentax camera everywhere she went.

“She particularly loved taking pictures of the old architecture in Ipswich and Suffolk landscapes.

“Khamanai actually inherited that same camera last year and that is where his passion for photography began.

“Sadly, that camera had an issue and we couldn’t find anywhere that could fix a camera that old so he asked for a digital one for Christmas which he has hardly put it down since.”