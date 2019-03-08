Did you see the World Naked Bike Ride in Ipswich?

The World Naked Bike Ride came through Ipswich on Saturday, July 6. Picture: KEVIN FILTNESS Kevin Filtness

The World Naked Bike Ride has arrived in Ipswich, with a group of intrepid cyclists taking part despite the rain.

Supporters of the movement had been given the go-ahead by Ipswich Borough Council's Safety Advisory Group, after meeting them to go through the details for the event - a first for the town.

Cyclists were asked to "go as bare as you dare" - so not everyone was completely naked.

Those taking part met at New Street in Ipswich before pedalling on an eight-mile route around the town. Similar events, designed to highlight road safety concerns and the vulnerability of cyclists , have previously been held in Colchester, Clacton and Chelmsford.

Kevin Filtness saw the cyclists in Ipswich, and took photos of them as they went past. He said: "I wasn't involved, but I fully support the event, being a naturist and a cyclist. I would support any scheme to improve cycling facilities in Ipswich.

"My photos were all taken at the top of Woodbridge Road hill. It highlights the problems for both vehicles and cyclists, due to the distinct lack of cycle routes out of the town in that direction."

In advance of the event, cycling enthusiast Robert Brown said. "We ride naked to show the vulnerability of cyclists.

"I've been knocked off my bike three times - people don't see us when we have a high-vis, they don't see us during the day or at night but they soon notice us when we are naked."

The first event in East Anglia was in Clacton in 2013 where the ride initially faced opposition from council leaders after they received complaints.

People in Ipswich have been taking to social media to give their views over the naked cycle event, with opinions divided.

Julie Wyatt said on Facebook: "Good on them for having the courage to do it."

Lynn Scannell said: "I hope they have a very well-padded saddle," and Claire Hurford said: "The mind boggles, hope they don't get saddlesore."

But Samantha Hack said: "There were children nearby and it's not a sight I wanted to see. It's just not right, but that's my opinion."

And Elizabeth Ann Charnley added: "I think it could cause more accidents when drivers can't keep their eyes on the road."