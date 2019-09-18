E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Multi-million pound Morrisons revamp nears completion

18 September, 2019 - 19:00
Ipswich Morrisons is set to get a facelift as part of the development. The company included this CGI in its planning application. Picture: MORRISONS

Ipswich Morrisons is set to get a facelift as part of the development. The company included this CGI in its planning application. Picture: MORRISONS

Archant

Final touches are being made to a major redevelopment of the former Namco bowling alley and Morrisons supermarket off Ipswich's Sproughton Road - with just five weeks to go until it is unveiled.

The Namco building, off Sproughton Road. The former bowling alley shut its doors earlier this year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe Namco building, off Sproughton Road. The former bowling alley shut its doors earlier this year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The revamp, which has cost upwards of £5million, has seen the retail giant buy the Namco building with the aim of demolishing to eventually make way for new additions to the fuel station.

A new roundabout is also being installed so shoppers can drive straight into the store car park without queuing.

The current petrol station is being fully refurbished, and the car park resurfaced with additional lighting, spaces and CCTV.

MORE: Supermarket launches 'slow lane' checkout to help shoppers who need more time

Inside the shop, a new foyer and community room have been set up while the cafe has been refurbished, with a new barista bar in the middle of the shop.

Morrisons has completely refurbished its petrol station Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNMorrisons has completely refurbished its petrol station Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The pharmacy has also been moved, and the retailer is expanding its clothes and home departments to cater for adults as well as children.

Store manager Paul Tracey, who said the official launch date for the refurbishment is on October 24, also revealed plans for local schools to visit the shop - and for charities to have fun days and collection events.

"We want the store to become a big part of the community, and get local people involved," he said.

You may also want to watch:

"This is a big investment for Ipswich, and we've listened to our customers about access to the store and the petrol station.

"We've improved the store layout and added lots of new elements to it.

He added: "We also want to put on community events, such as knit and natter, and invite schools in.

"Our charity for this year is CLIC Sargeant, for children with cancer, through which we've been working to raise money for local families.

"One of these families will be helping to cut the ribbon on October 24."

Final preparations are now being made ahead of the full unveiling.

It marks an eventful year for the Boss Hall Road site.

In January, residents expressed their shock when the Namco Funscape building closed.

The bowling alley shut its doors in January this year, citing poor trading conditions.

A planning application to demolish the Namco building and revamp Morrisons was submitted later that month, and was given the green light in June this year.

Most Read

Ipswich’s largest B&M to open its doors on Saturday

New B&M Warren Heath Photo: Paul Geater

Body of man found in Chantry Park pond

Photos from the scene of an incident at Chantry Park Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Man, 35, arrested over rape of teenager in Christchurch Park

Photos from the scene of the incident at Christchurch Park Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Police name two men who died in fatal car crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Watch this space’ could a KFC be opening near you?

KFC hope to open new stores in Suffolk and Essex Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Ipswich’s largest B&M to open its doors on Saturday

New B&M Warren Heath Photo: Paul Geater

Body of man found in Chantry Park pond

Photos from the scene of an incident at Chantry Park Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Man, 35, arrested over rape of teenager in Christchurch Park

Photos from the scene of the incident at Christchurch Park Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Police name two men who died in fatal car crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Watch this space’ could a KFC be opening near you?

KFC hope to open new stores in Suffolk and Essex Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Multi-million pound Morrisons revamp nears completion

Ipswich Morrisons is set to get a facelift as part of the development. The company included this CGI in its planning application. Picture: MORRISONS

Watch: Firefighters in pole position at new Ipswich fire/police station

Chris Rush, Senior Estates Officer at Suffolk Police (centre) shows Suffolk Fire and Rescue Area Commander Dave Pedersen, (left) and Police and Crime CommissionerTim Passmore (right) designs for Ipswich's new police and fire station. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Mum’s shock as son, 7, finds huge knife on way home from school

The huge knife which Donna's seven-year-old son found on his way home from school. Picture: DONNA WAKEFIELD

‘Devoted’ mum and ‘best nanny’ to be remembered at Great East Run

The family of Tracey Last, from Ipswich, have paid tribute to her Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Pat Whymark and Julian Harries find Common Ground with new farce Sidecar Named Despair

Julian Harries, Emily Bennett and Dick Mainwaring in Common Ground's latest farce A Sidecar Named Despair Photo: Mike Kwasniak
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists