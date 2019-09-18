Multi-million pound Morrisons revamp nears completion

Ipswich Morrisons is set to get a facelift as part of the development. The company included this CGI in its planning application. Picture: MORRISONS Archant

Final touches are being made to a major redevelopment of the former Namco bowling alley and Morrisons supermarket off Ipswich's Sproughton Road - with just five weeks to go until it is unveiled.

The Namco building, off Sproughton Road. The former bowling alley shut its doors earlier this year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The Namco building, off Sproughton Road. The former bowling alley shut its doors earlier this year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The revamp, which has cost upwards of £5million, has seen the retail giant buy the Namco building with the aim of demolishing to eventually make way for new additions to the fuel station.

A new roundabout is also being installed so shoppers can drive straight into the store car park without queuing.

The current petrol station is being fully refurbished, and the car park resurfaced with additional lighting, spaces and CCTV.

Inside the shop, a new foyer and community room have been set up while the cafe has been refurbished, with a new barista bar in the middle of the shop.

Morrisons has completely refurbished its petrol station Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Morrisons has completely refurbished its petrol station Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The pharmacy has also been moved, and the retailer is expanding its clothes and home departments to cater for adults as well as children.

Store manager Paul Tracey, who said the official launch date for the refurbishment is on October 24, also revealed plans for local schools to visit the shop - and for charities to have fun days and collection events.

"We want the store to become a big part of the community, and get local people involved," he said.

"This is a big investment for Ipswich, and we've listened to our customers about access to the store and the petrol station.

"We've improved the store layout and added lots of new elements to it.

He added: "We also want to put on community events, such as knit and natter, and invite schools in.

"Our charity for this year is CLIC Sargeant, for children with cancer, through which we've been working to raise money for local families.

"One of these families will be helping to cut the ribbon on October 24."

Final preparations are now being made ahead of the full unveiling.

It marks an eventful year for the Boss Hall Road site.

In January, residents expressed their shock when the Namco Funscape building closed.

The bowling alley shut its doors in January this year, citing poor trading conditions.

A planning application to demolish the Namco building and revamp Morrisons was submitted later that month, and was given the green light in June this year.