E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

Nandi ‘over the moon’ with Dave Grohl song – and another is on the way

PUBLISHED: 19:00 16 September 2020

Nandi Bushell is overjoyed after Foo Fighters star Dave Grohl wrote a song for her Picture: NANDI BUSHELL/YOUTUBE

Nandi Bushell is overjoyed after Foo Fighters star Dave Grohl wrote a song for her Picture: NANDI BUSHELL/YOUTUBE

NANDI BUSHELL/YOUTUBE

WATCH: Ipswich drumming superstar Nandi Bushell is ecstatic after Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl wrote her a song – and revealed another video is on the way.

Dad John Bushell said Nandi was so excited to watch the video for the first time Picture: NANDI BUSHELL/YOUTUBEDad John Bushell said Nandi was so excited to watch the video for the first time Picture: NANDI BUSHELL/YOUTUBE

The former Nirvana drummer released a song for the 10-year-old internet sensation on Monday, in which he referred to her as the “number one supergirl” and the “best drummer in the world”.

It comes as part of an ongoing drum battle which began between the two via Twitter last month – with Nandi taking home the victory in round one.

In a video reacting to the song, Nandi was left jumping with joy thanks to the gesture and has pledged to record her own cover.

Nandi’s dad John Bushell said the family cannot believe the response from Grohl and added Nandi hopes to record her response to him over the weekend.

Dave Grohl, lead singer of the Foo Fighters, has written a song for Ipswich's Nandi Bushell Picture: FOO FIGHTERS/INSTAGRAMDave Grohl, lead singer of the Foo Fighters, has written a song for Ipswich's Nandi Bushell Picture: FOO FIGHTERS/INSTAGRAM

Mr Bushell said: “This is an incredible time for Nandi, she is absolutely over the moon.

“She just can’t believe it, she is ecstatic and is a very, very happy child right now.”

No stranger to fame, Nandi has previously performed alongside Lenny Kravitz and has received acclaim from rockstars worldwide.

Last year, she appeared on hit US talk show the Ellen DeGeneres Show and has previously featured in John Lewis and Argos Christmas adverts.

Her YouTube channel, where she has posted covers of hits by Green Day, System of a Down and more, has 168,000 subscribers and almost 20million views.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Mystery of ‘Banksy-style’ artwork which has appeared in Ipswich

The 'Banksy-style' artwork was spray painted onto the side of a derelict building near to Tacket Street Car Park in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Outpouring of tributes as ‘charismatic’ 47-year-old dies in Alps holiday tragedy

Greg Kingston and his wife Kat on honeymoon in Dubrovnik in 2015. Picture: GREG KINGSTON

Drivers left hundreds of pounds out of pocket as confusion continues over parking machine

Patricia Perry was fined for failing to pay at an Ipswich NCP car park after being left confused by the machine instructions. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Boy, 15, shot in Kesgrave remains in critical condition one week on

A police cordon remained in place for more than 24 hours after the shooting in Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman identified after CCTV appeal

Police are no longer searching a woman they would like to speak to following the theft Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Mystery of ‘Banksy-style’ artwork which has appeared in Ipswich

The 'Banksy-style' artwork was spray painted onto the side of a derelict building near to Tacket Street Car Park in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Outpouring of tributes as ‘charismatic’ 47-year-old dies in Alps holiday tragedy

Greg Kingston and his wife Kat on honeymoon in Dubrovnik in 2015. Picture: GREG KINGSTON

Drivers left hundreds of pounds out of pocket as confusion continues over parking machine

Patricia Perry was fined for failing to pay at an Ipswich NCP car park after being left confused by the machine instructions. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Boy, 15, shot in Kesgrave remains in critical condition one week on

A police cordon remained in place for more than 24 hours after the shooting in Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman identified after CCTV appeal

Police are no longer searching a woman they would like to speak to following the theft Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Man treated by paramedics after car crashes into former Ipswich church

Eye witnesses heard a loud screech and a bang when a car crashed into the side of a former church in Ipswich this evening. Picture: ARCHANT

Waitrose in Ipswich Corn Exchange to close

Waitrose in Ipswich town centre is closing on December 6 Picture: ARCHANT

East ‘has potential for strong recovery from covid’ report suggests

A report suggests that output in the East of England should recover faster next year than in other parts of the UK Picture: JOSEPH CASEY PHOTOGRAPHY

‘Best thing for us is to focus on the league’ - Town fans react to cup exit

Ipswich Town's Oli Hawkins (left) and Fulham's Tom Cairney battle during Town's 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat tonight. Picture: PA SPORT

Have you seen this missing Ipswich woman?

Linda Hussain from Bristol Road, Ipswich, has been missing since this morning. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE