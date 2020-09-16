Video

Nandi ‘over the moon’ with Dave Grohl song – and another is on the way

Nandi Bushell is overjoyed after Foo Fighters star Dave Grohl wrote a song for her Picture: NANDI BUSHELL/YOUTUBE NANDI BUSHELL/YOUTUBE

WATCH: Ipswich drumming superstar Nandi Bushell is ecstatic after Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl wrote her a song – and revealed another video is on the way.

Dad John Bushell said Nandi was so excited to watch the video for the first time Picture: NANDI BUSHELL/YOUTUBE Dad John Bushell said Nandi was so excited to watch the video for the first time Picture: NANDI BUSHELL/YOUTUBE

The former Nirvana drummer released a song for the 10-year-old internet sensation on Monday, in which he referred to her as the “number one supergirl” and the “best drummer in the world”.

It comes as part of an ongoing drum battle which began between the two via Twitter last month – with Nandi taking home the victory in round one.

In a video reacting to the song, Nandi was left jumping with joy thanks to the gesture and has pledged to record her own cover.

Nandi’s dad John Bushell said the family cannot believe the response from Grohl and added Nandi hopes to record her response to him over the weekend.

Dave Grohl, lead singer of the Foo Fighters, has written a song for Ipswich's Nandi Bushell Picture: FOO FIGHTERS/INSTAGRAM Dave Grohl, lead singer of the Foo Fighters, has written a song for Ipswich's Nandi Bushell Picture: FOO FIGHTERS/INSTAGRAM

Mr Bushell said: “This is an incredible time for Nandi, she is absolutely over the moon.

“She just can’t believe it, she is ecstatic and is a very, very happy child right now.”

No stranger to fame, Nandi has previously performed alongside Lenny Kravitz and has received acclaim from rockstars worldwide.

Last year, she appeared on hit US talk show the Ellen DeGeneres Show and has previously featured in John Lewis and Argos Christmas adverts.

Her YouTube channel, where she has posted covers of hits by Green Day, System of a Down and more, has 168,000 subscribers and almost 20million views.