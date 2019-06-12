Heavy Showers

WATCH: Nine-year-old Nandi jam with Lenny Kravitz

PUBLISHED: 11:28 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:10 18 June 2019

Nine-year-old Nandi often jams in Ipswich and has previously appeared in a John Lewis advert Picture: JOHN BUSHELL

Nine-year-old Nandi often jams in Ipswich and has previously appeared in a John Lewis advert Picture: JOHN BUSHELL

JOHN BUSHELL

An Ipswich school girl has had the most 'incredible week' of her life after jamming with an international musician at the 02 arena in London.

Drummer Nandi Bushell, who goes to St Margaret's Primary School, was spotted by Lenny Kravitz on Instagram, and he then invited her to join him at the end of his world tour.

Nandi, who is no stranger to success after drumming in last year's John Lewis advert, said she had an "incredible time" jamming with the Grammy Award winning musician.

Posting about the nine-year-old from his Instagram account, Kravitz said: "I had the most beautiful experience playing with a young drummer I saw on Instagram named @nandi_bushell. You are inspiring and I look forward to seeing you shine in the future. Love and respect."

Nandi's Dad John Bushell believes a lot of Nandi's success is down to the thriving music scene in Ipswich - one that is set to be boosted by the Ed Sheeran gigs this summer.

John says: "Nandi has been jamming with adults for the past two years at Martin Webbys adult and junior jam sessions. I would really like more young talented musicians to get involved in the Ipswich music scene.

Nandi Bushell from Ipswich got to jam with superstar Lenny Kravitz Picture: JOHN BUSHELLNandi Bushell from Ipswich got to jam with superstar Lenny Kravitz Picture: JOHN BUSHELL

"Without these jam sessions Nandi would not have had the confidence to perform with Lenny and his band on stage. I want more kids to know these jams exist and to start getting involved in the live and kicking awesome music scene in Ipswich."

At the end of 2018, Nandi appeared alongside other talented young musicians in the John Lewis Bohemian Rhapsody advert. Speaking at the time Nandi said she hopes to make drumming her future career.

She said: " If I could I would play the drums everywhere. I practise every single day before and after school."

