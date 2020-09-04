E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Stand by for Nandi v Dave Grohl - Round Two!

PUBLISHED: 10:44 04 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:44 04 September 2020

Nandi Bushell drums to Dave Grohl's Dead End Friends, with the star playing his version in his original challenge to her, Picture: JOHN BUSHELL

Nandi Bushell drums to Dave Grohl's Dead End Friends, with the star playing his version in his original challenge to her, Picture: JOHN BUSHELL

John Bushell

WATCH: Rock star Dave Grohl has told Ipswich music prodigy Nandi Bushell she has won their online drum-off contest - but he wants a rematch.

The Foo Fighters and Nirvana legend challenged the talented 10-year-old to learn the drum part to the track Dead End Friends.

The song is from his 2009 Them Crooked Vultures collaboration with Led Zeppelin star John Paul Jones and Josh Homme from Queens of the Stone Age.

Nandi, who has a huge online following from videos of her playing drums and guitar to classic rock tracks, did so and the video on social media is now racking up thousands of views.

In response, Dave tweeted to her: “Ok, @Nandi_Bushell......you win round one....but it ain’t over yet! Buckle up, cuz I have something special in mind...Stay tuned, Dave”.

Nandi Bushell of Ipswich has a huge global online following for her rock music videos. Picture: JOHN BUSHELLNandi Bushell of Ipswich has a huge global online following for her rock music videos. Picture: JOHN BUSHELL

Nandi’s father John said: “It seems Dave Grohl thinks she’s won, which is pretty cool. But it also looks like he’s planning something special so we’re very excited.

“We shot the video in two takes and have only just put it online and it’s already had more than a million views on Facebook alone, which is just crazy. But it’s all great fun, Nandi is just jumping for joy at the moment.”

On her Twitter page, Nandi said: “It was an honour to be part of the most #EPIC #ROCK in battle in #HISTORY! With the most awesome, fun, kind and legendary #DaveGrohl! Thank you for giving me this incredible opportunity. I am extremely grateful. The Rock Gods of old are happy! @foofighters @crookedvultures”

Rock star Dave Grohl has told Nandi Bushell to Rock star Dave Grohl has told Nandi Bushell to "stay tuned" for a possible online drum battle rematch. Picture: FOO FIGHTERS/INSTAGRAM

Dave made the Dead End Friends challenge to Nandi after she filmed herself playing drums to his 1997 Foo Fighters track Everlong.

In the video she then challenged him to also play the track - something he admitted in the video he subsequently placed on the internet that he hadn’t done since first recording it.

He also told her: “I’ve seen all your videos, seen you on TV, you’re an incredible drummer and I’m really flattered that you’ve picked some of my songs to do for your videos, and you’ve done them all perfectly.”

Nandi has become an internet sensation with her music videos and has been widely interviewed on American TV including the Ellen DeGeneres talk show, one of the biggest in the US, and met stars such as Lenny Kravitz.

WATCH: Dave Grohl takes up the challenge from Nandi Bushell

