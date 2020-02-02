E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

'I just love rocking out' - Nandi, 9, on drumming success

PUBLISHED: 12:34 02 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:41 02 February 2020

Nine year old drumming sensation Nandi Bushell performing in the new Argos store Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Nine year old drumming sensation Nandi Bushell performing in the new Argos store Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Ipswich drumming sensation Nandi Bushell is taking her newfound fame in her stride as she rocks out to crowds in her hometown.

Nandi was the star of the recent Argos advert and has also appeared on the Ellen show in the US Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNNandi was the star of the recent Argos advert and has also appeared on the Ellen show in the US Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The drumming star performed a one-off gig at the new Argos store in Sainsbury's Upper Brook Street yesterday - treating crowds to Simple Mind's Don't You - which she played in the Christmas advert.

Speaking before her performance, Nandi said she is loving her success, but is staying grounded as she "just enjoys the drumming parts".

The primary school pupil said: "I'm excited to rock out today and cut the ribbon.

Nandi was the star of the recent Argos advert and has also appeared on the Ellen show in the US Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNNandi was the star of the recent Argos advert and has also appeared on the Ellen show in the US Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"I just love playing and letting everything out."

Nandi, who has more than 80,000 followers on Instagram, previously hit the headlines when she appeared on The Ellen Degeneres Show last year, in what she described as her "best day ever".

More: Ipswich drumming sensation Nandi stars on Ellen show

She said: "The Ellen Show was really fun, playing drums in front of all the people and being in the studio was really cool."

Nandi was the star of the recent Argos advert and has also appeared on the Ellen show in the US Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNNandi was the star of the recent Argos advert and has also appeared on the Ellen show in the US Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

In her appearance on the show, Nandi performed Nirvana's In Bloom, receiving a huge applause from the audience. She also spoke about Beatle Ringo Starr, who inspired her to take up drumming when she was just five years old.

When asked about what she wants for the future, the youngster replied: "I want to play all instruments, I want to become a musician and I want to have my own band too."

The star has also featured in the 2019 Christmas advert for Argos, following her appearance in a John Lewis advert in 2018.

Nine year old drumming sensation Nandi Bushell performing in the new Argos store Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNNine year old drumming sensation Nandi Bushell performing in the new Argos store Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More: Drumming sensation Nandi takes stage in Bowie tribute concert - at age of 9

Nandi was the star of the recent Argos advert and has also appeared on the Ellen show in the US Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNNandi was the star of the recent Argos advert and has also appeared on the Ellen show in the US Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Nandi was the star of the recent Argos advert and has also appeared on the Ellen show in the US Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNNandi was the star of the recent Argos advert and has also appeared on the Ellen show in the US Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Nandi was the star of the recent Argos advert and has also appeared on the Ellen show in the US Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNNandi was the star of the recent Argos advert and has also appeared on the Ellen show in the US Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

This Ipswich cafe is selling one of the best breakfasts in the UK

Julian Bisbal has been named Breakfast Chef of the Year for 2020 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Terminally-ill cancer patient won’t get access to pension lump sum

Marry Cuffe with her partner Karl Crisp. Karl is suffering from terminal cancer and is being refused his pension money Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Warning for dog owners as potentially fatal sickness bug spreads

The PDSA have given advice about a virus which is spreading amongst dogs in Suffolk and Essex Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO

Port of Felixstowe on high alert over Coronavirus fears

Enhanced surveillance measures are in place at Felixstowe. Stock image Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

This Ipswich cafe is selling one of the best breakfasts in the UK

Julian Bisbal has been named Breakfast Chef of the Year for 2020 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Terminally-ill cancer patient won’t get access to pension lump sum

Marry Cuffe with her partner Karl Crisp. Karl is suffering from terminal cancer and is being refused his pension money Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Warning for dog owners as potentially fatal sickness bug spreads

The PDSA have given advice about a virus which is spreading amongst dogs in Suffolk and Essex Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO

Port of Felixstowe on high alert over Coronavirus fears

Enhanced surveillance measures are in place at Felixstowe. Stock image Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Three fire engines called to crash in outskirts of Ipswich

Emergency services at the scene of the collision in Freston Hill, Suffolk. Picture: R HEART

Tributes pour in for Suffolk speedway star Danny Ayres after sudden death

Danny Ayres at Foxhall Stadium in 2016. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Little chance of snow – but strong winds forecast for Suffolk next week

Strong winds may cause trouble next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Sorry Paul, but ‘it happens’ is not an excuse – Ipswich Town fans are right to demand more

Sammie Szmodics taunts the Ipswich fans after he had scored to give the visitors a 2-0 lead. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘I just love rocking out’ – Nandi, 9, on drumming success

Nine year old drumming sensation Nandi Bushell performing in the new Argos store Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24