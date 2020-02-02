Video

'I just love rocking out' - Nandi, 9, on drumming success

Nine year old drumming sensation Nandi Bushell performing in the new Argos store Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Ipswich drumming sensation Nandi Bushell is taking her newfound fame in her stride as she rocks out to crowds in her hometown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nandi was the star of the recent Argos advert and has also appeared on the Ellen show in the US Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Nandi was the star of the recent Argos advert and has also appeared on the Ellen show in the US Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The drumming star performed a one-off gig at the new Argos store in Sainsbury's Upper Brook Street yesterday - treating crowds to Simple Mind's Don't You - which she played in the Christmas advert.

Speaking before her performance, Nandi said she is loving her success, but is staying grounded as she "just enjoys the drumming parts".

The primary school pupil said: "I'm excited to rock out today and cut the ribbon.

Nandi was the star of the recent Argos advert and has also appeared on the Ellen show in the US Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Nandi was the star of the recent Argos advert and has also appeared on the Ellen show in the US Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"I just love playing and letting everything out."

Nandi, who has more than 80,000 followers on Instagram, previously hit the headlines when she appeared on The Ellen Degeneres Show last year, in what she described as her "best day ever".

More: Ipswich drumming sensation Nandi stars on Ellen show

She said: "The Ellen Show was really fun, playing drums in front of all the people and being in the studio was really cool."

Nandi was the star of the recent Argos advert and has also appeared on the Ellen show in the US Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Nandi was the star of the recent Argos advert and has also appeared on the Ellen show in the US Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

In her appearance on the show, Nandi performed Nirvana's In Bloom, receiving a huge applause from the audience. She also spoke about Beatle Ringo Starr, who inspired her to take up drumming when she was just five years old.

When asked about what she wants for the future, the youngster replied: "I want to play all instruments, I want to become a musician and I want to have my own band too."

The star has also featured in the 2019 Christmas advert for Argos, following her appearance in a John Lewis advert in 2018.

Nine year old drumming sensation Nandi Bushell performing in the new Argos store Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Nine year old drumming sensation Nandi Bushell performing in the new Argos store Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More: Drumming sensation Nandi takes stage in Bowie tribute concert - at age of 9

Nandi was the star of the recent Argos advert and has also appeared on the Ellen show in the US Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Nandi was the star of the recent Argos advert and has also appeared on the Ellen show in the US Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Nandi was the star of the recent Argos advert and has also appeared on the Ellen show in the US Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Nandi was the star of the recent Argos advert and has also appeared on the Ellen show in the US Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN