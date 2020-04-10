E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich drummer Nandi, 9, appears in Blink 182 video

PUBLISHED: 12:13 10 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:56 10 April 2020

Nandi Bushell has had another star turn, appearing in the new Blink 182 music video Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Nandi Bushell has had another star turn, appearing in the new Blink 182 music video Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Ipswich’s drum prodigy Nandi Bushell has appeared in the new music video from US music superstars, Blink 182.

Nandi tweeted to Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, now she's appeared in thier music video Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNNandi tweeted to Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, now she's appeared in thier music video Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Nandi, who has been playing drums for years and appeared in the 2019 Argos Christmas advert playing Simple Mind’s don’t You forget About Me, discovered the American pop-rockers in February this year and has been practising their songs ever since,

She shared a performance one of the bands biggest hits on social media and attracted the attention of their drummer, Travis Barker.

Now Nandi has a starring snippet among hundreds of other fans in the video for the band’s new single, Happy Days – featuring people singing, dancing and playing along to the song while in lockdown.

On Twitter she said: “This is AMAZING!!!! I can’t believe I am in the new official Blink 182 music video for Happy Days, thank you so so so much Travis Barker.”

Most Read

‘Wonderful father’ dies from coronavirus aged 73

Tributes have been paid to Mike Fish after he died from coronavirus, aged 73. Picture: COURTESY OF FAMILY

Ipswich man allegedly flouted coronavirus rules multiple times in three days

Officers requested a man to return to his home after he was found to be in Granville Street a number of times without a reasonable excuse Picture: GOOGLE

‘He was the epitome of kindness’ – Family pays tribute to Suffolk GP who died after contracting coronavirus

Family pays tribute to Dr Fayez Ayache who has tragically died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘We couldn’t say goodbye’ – Family distraught after dad, 62, dies day after showing coronavirus symptoms

Dean Greenaway, who died after contracting Covid-19, pictured with his daughter Kayleigh (left), son Jamie and partner of 24 years Michelle. Picture: MICHELLE JOYCE

‘Calm before the storm’ at our hospitals as NHS staff prepare for coronavirus peak

Nick Hulme, chief executive of Colchester and Ipswich hospitals Pictures: ARCHANT/PA WIRE

