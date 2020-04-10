Ipswich drummer Nandi, 9, appears in Blink 182 video
PUBLISHED: 12:13 10 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:56 10 April 2020
Ipswich’s drum prodigy Nandi Bushell has appeared in the new music video from US music superstars, Blink 182.
Nandi, who has been playing drums for years and appeared in the 2019 Argos Christmas advert playing Simple Mind’s don’t You forget About Me, discovered the American pop-rockers in February this year and has been practising their songs ever since,
She shared a performance one of the bands biggest hits on social media and attracted the attention of their drummer, Travis Barker.
Now Nandi has a starring snippet among hundreds of other fans in the video for the band’s new single, Happy Days – featuring people singing, dancing and playing along to the song while in lockdown.
On Twitter she said: “This is AMAZING!!!! I can’t believe I am in the new official Blink 182 music video for Happy Days, thank you so so so much Travis Barker.”
