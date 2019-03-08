E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich drumming prodigy shines in new Argos Christmas advert

PUBLISHED: 13:45 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:53 14 November 2019

Nandi Bushell on the drums. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Nandi Bushell on the drums. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A primary school musician from Ipswich has showcased her talent to the country yet again after starring in Argos' new Christmas advert.

Nine-year-old Nandi Bushell has previously been seen on screen for last year's John Lewis' Bohemian Rhapsody advert and has since proved to be a social media star.

The youngster now has more than 80,000 followers on Instagram, had posts shared by System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian and has performed alongside four-time Grammy Award winning musician Lenny Kravitz.

But the Ipswich girl's rise to stardom seems to be growing ever faster after appearing in the Christmas commercial for the high street retailer.

In the advert, the St Margaret's pupil plays a duo of Simple Minds' Don't You, alongside her on-screen father - before the walls of their home disappear to reveal a roaring audience.

Nandi Bushell appeared in a Queen-inspired John Lewis advert performing Bohemian Rhapsody Picture: EDDY PEARCENandi Bushell appeared in a Queen-inspired John Lewis advert performing Bohemian Rhapsody Picture: EDDY PEARCE

In a tweet, a spokesman for Argos said: "Hey Nandi, thank you for playing a massive part in our Christmas Campaign! Love from Emma Jayne & All at Argos."

Nandi Bushell from Ipswich got to jam with superstar Lenny Kravitz Picture: JOHN BUSHELLNandi Bushell from Ipswich got to jam with superstar Lenny Kravitz Picture: JOHN BUSHELL

