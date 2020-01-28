New Ipswich Argos to be officially opened by drumming sensation Nandi Bushell

Nandi with her dad John Bushell. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

An Ipswich drumming sensation who has starred on The Ellen DeGeneres Show is set to perform a one-off gig at an Argos store.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Primary school pupil Nandi, nine, will be performing her favourite songs to customers at the recently-opened Argos store inside Sainsbury's in Upper Brook Street.

MORE: Drumming prodigy from Ipswich stars on Ellen show

The internet star has already made a name for herself worldwide, having jammed with Lenny Kravitz before starring on the hit American talk show with Ellen DeGeneres.

You may also want to watch:

Nandi will also perform Simple Mind's Don't You - which she played in the Argos Christmas advert - before holding a meet and greet session with fans.

MORE: Ipswich drumming star Nandi wows at Bowie tribute concert

Her RockJam drumkit is then planned to be donated to a nearby primary school to help budding child drummers achieve their potential.

Karl Pascoe, store manager, said: "We are very excited to have Nandi in store to help celebrate our new location inside Sainsbury's, given her growing international profile.

"We hope she continues to come back and shop with us in the future."