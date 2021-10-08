Nandi Bushell releases song with Rage Against the Machines' Tom Morello

Published: 8:10 AM October 8, 2021

Nandi Bushell, Ipswich prodigy is releasing a new single: The Children Will Rise Up - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Ipswich drumming star Nandi Bushell is set to release a single with Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello.

The music video for the new song, called The Children Will Rise Up, will feature movie star and musician Jack Black along with climate activist Greta Thunberg.

The song, which is an anthem against climate change and environmental destruction, was co-written with Tom Morello's son, Roman Morello.

THE CHILDREN WILL RISE UP!!! Dropping TOMORROW the 8th of October - 8:00 a.m PST / 11:00 a.m. EST / 16:00 BST.



Song written by Nandi Bushell and Roman Morello with @tmorello! Music Video featuring @jackblack and @GretaThunberg !!!



Artwork donated by Chad Blakely pic.twitter.com/vAYIQKhWFf — Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) October 7, 2021

Nandi rose to prominence in 2018 when she appeared in the John Lewis Christmas advert.

She was then noticed by musician Lenny Kravitz, who had her join him on stage at the O2 Arena in London.

In the pandemic, she challenged and defeated Dave Grohl, Foo Fighters frontman, in a drum off, where he admitted defeat after two rounds.

The two met in person in August 2021 where she played the song Everlong in front of a crowd of 20,000.

Nandi has since taken up playing guitar and bass as well as drums.

Her cover of Muses' Plug in Baby attracted the attention of guitarist Matt Bellamy who gave her one of his signature guitars in appreciation.



