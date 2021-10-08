News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Nandi Bushell releases song with Rage Against the Machines' Tom Morello

person

Timothy Bradford

Published: 8:10 AM October 8, 2021   
Nandi Bushell has teamed up with children's TV channel Cartoon Network

Nandi Bushell, Ipswich prodigy is releasing a new single: The Children Will Rise Up - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Ipswich drumming star Nandi Bushell is set to release a single with Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello. 

The music video for the new song, called The Children Will Rise Up, will feature movie star and musician Jack Black along with climate activist Greta Thunberg. 

The song, which is an anthem against climate change and environmental destruction, was co-written with Tom Morello's son, Roman Morello.

Nandi rose to prominence in 2018 when she appeared in the John Lewis Christmas advert. 

She was then noticed by musician Lenny Kravitz, who had her join him on stage at the O2 Arena in London.

You may also want to watch:

In the pandemic, she challenged and defeated Dave Grohl, Foo Fighters frontman, in a drum off, where he admitted defeat after two rounds.

The two met in person in August 2021 where she played the song Everlong in front of a crowd of 20,000.

Most Read

  1. 1 Drug dealer assaulted girlfriend and three passers-by on night out
  2. 2 New dentist set to open next month in central Ipswich
  3. 3 First look inside - former Co-op HQ transformed into luxury apartments
  1. 4 Gardening tools worth £6,000 stolen from van while owner was working
  2. 5 See how cranes removed safes from former Co-op HQ before homes conversion
  3. 6 Siblings of Covid positive pupils told to isolate
  4. 7 Jail for man who spread private sexual images of woman following 'frightening' burglary
  5. 8 Three plead guilty as chef robbed in late night town centre robbery
  6. 9 Heartbroken widower praises mobile cancer units
  7. 10 Review, Good Inside, Ipswich: ‘Guilt-free goodness’

Nandi has since taken up playing guitar and bass as well as drums. 

Her cover of Muses' Plug in Baby attracted the attention of guitarist Matt Bellamy who gave her one of his signature guitars in appreciation. 


Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lawra Stubbs is regular getting thieves taking crystals and handmade jewellery from her stores Midnight Moon and Quirky Kicks

Retail

Owner of Miss Quirky Kicks fears shoplifters will force her out of business

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
A lorry got stuck under Sproughton bridge in Ipswich

Suffolk Live

Lorry becomes stuck under Ipswich bridge

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews have been sent to an office block in Ipswich

Suffolk Live | Updated

12 fire engines called to Ipswich office block

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Cars are able to pass, but slowly

Suffolk Live | Video

Gridlock in Ipswich after flooding caused by heavy rain

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon