Ipswich drumming star Nandi pays tribute to Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins

Ipswich drumming star Nandi Bushell has paid tribute to Foo Fighters band member Taylor Hawkins, who has died suddenly at the age of 50.

The 11-year-old, who jammed on stage with the world-famous band last year, took to social media to pay her respects to the famous drummer.

It came after an announcement on Foo Fighters’ official social media accounts this morning [Saturday, March 26].

A spokesman wrote: “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins.

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.

“Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

Responding to the band's announcement, Miss Bushell posted: “Our love, thoughts and support are with all who knew Taylor.

“Thank you for looking after me, thank you for being so kind and loving, thank you for being the most awesome drummer ever, thank you for bringing so much joy to the world, thank you for being you.

“With love and respect, Nandi and the Bushell family.”