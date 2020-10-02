Video

WATCH: Ipswich prodigy Nandi sings ‘Rock and Grohl’ in epic battle with Foo Fighters

Nandi Bushell went to a studio in London where she worked with two music producers to record her song 'Rock and Grohl - The EPIC Battle' for Foo Fighter Dave Grohl. Picture: JOHN BUSHELL JOHN BUSHELL

Ipswich drumming superstar Nandi Bushell has released a superhero theme song for Foo Fighter frontman Dave Grohl – as their epic online rock battle continues.

Nandi Bushell watches Dave Grohl in their online drum battle. Picture: JOHN BUSHELL Nandi Bushell watches Dave Grohl in their online drum battle. Picture: JOHN BUSHELL

Mr Grohl released a song for the 10-year-old internet-sensation earlier this month on Twitter, in which he referred to her as the “number one supergirl” and the “best drummer in the world”.

Now Nandi has fought back in the ongoing drum battle – singing her own song which she has aptly called ‘Rock and Grohl – The EPIC Battle’.

Sharing her original song to YouTube, Nandi wrote: “Mr Grohl. The song you wrote for me was truly, truly epic! You really are legendary!

“I wrote a song for you to say thank you! I made it up and played all the instrument parts myself, just like you! It’s called ‘Rock and Grohl – The EPIC Battle’!

“I hope you love my song, as much as I love your song for me! Whoever wins this round, it’s been an honour to battle you. The Rock Gods of old are happy! Thank you Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters.”

John Bushell, said his daughter Nandi is living every 10 year old’s dream being locked in a battle with her music hero.

“She has done an incredible job on the song and is having so much fun,” said John. “We are so proud of her.”

Nandi, who is endorsed by Roland, was invited to Metropolis studios in London last Sunday, where she worked with two music producers to record her song professionally.

Nandi Bushell is overjoyed after Foo Fighters star Dave Grohl wrote a song for her Picture: NANDI BUSHELL/YOUTUBE Nandi Bushell is overjoyed after Foo Fighters star Dave Grohl wrote a song for her Picture: NANDI BUSHELL/YOUTUBE

All of the filming of the video was done at her home studio in Ipswich, with the help of her dad who is her number one fan.

Mr Bushell said Nandi came up with the song herself and described his input like “helping a child with their homework”.

He said: “Nandi outstrips me musically in every sense of the word. I was there to guide her and give her advice, giving her someone to bounce her ideas off of.”

Dave Grohl, lead singer of the Foo Fighters, has written a song for Ipswich's Nandi Bushell Picture: FOO FIGHTERS/INSTAGRAM Dave Grohl, lead singer of the Foo Fighters, has written a song for Ipswich's Nandi Bushell Picture: FOO FIGHTERS/INSTAGRAM

Mr Bushell said his daughter loved the experience of recording in a studio and learnt a lot from the two music producers.

He said she found the experience “mind blowing” and has been taken back by the incredible response to her song.

“She is over the moon,” he said. “I don’t know of any other 10 year olds with songs featured on Spotify or in a rock battle with a music legend.”

Mr Bushell said his daughter is loving the drum battle with Mr Grohl and said they have received hundreds of messages of support about the spirit of what the pair are doing at this difficult time.

Nandi Bushell, 10, has recorded a song for Dave Grohl from the Foo Fighters in an epic rock battle. Picture: JOHN BUSHELL Nandi Bushell, 10, has recorded a song for Dave Grohl from the Foo Fighters in an epic rock battle. Picture: JOHN BUSHELL

“There is a lot of negativity at the moment, but Nandi and Dave are bringing light to people’s lives through this rock battle,” he said.

No stranger to fame, Nandi has previously performed alongside Lenny Kravitz and has received acclaim from rockstars worldwide.

Last year, she appeared on hit US talk show the Ellen DeGeneres Show and has previously featured in John Lewis and Argos Christmas adverts.

The 10-year-old came out on top in the first round of the rock battle with Mr Grohl – but who will take the crown this time?

