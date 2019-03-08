Find out how you can get FREE Nando's in Ipswich

Nando's in Ipswich are giving away free food next week. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

In just a few days time the kings of peri-peri chicken will be running one of their free 'Chicken Dash' giveaways in their Ipswich restaurants.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On Monday, October 14, Nando's Ipswich restaurants will be giving away free food for customers who dine in anytime between 5pm and 7pm.

All customers who visit either the Ipswich Cardinal Park or the Ipswich Euro Retail restaurant between these hours will have the choice of one of the following Nando's favourites, completely free of charge.

- 1/4 chicken

- Single burger

- Single pitta

- Single wrap

- Veggie options

Be quick to avoid disappointment as this will be offered on a first come first served basis.

For the full terms and conditions see here.

Don't miss: Nando's Ipswich hints at delivery service