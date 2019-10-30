E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich youth club's hundred reasons for optimism in wake of tragedy

30 October, 2019 - 19:00
Reflections Youth Club, at Nansen Road Baptist Church, has been visited in recent weeks by the mayor of Ipswich, Jan Parry; the Conservatives' prospective parliamentary candidate Tom Hunt, and Ipswich MP Sandy Martin Picture: TERRY CHARLES

Reflections Youth Club, at Nansen Road Baptist Church, has been visited in recent weeks by the mayor of Ipswich, Jan Parry; the Conservatives' prospective parliamentary candidate Tom Hunt, and Ipswich MP Sandy Martin Picture: TERRY CHARLES

Terry Charles

A youth club established to provide children of different backgrounds with a safe environment to develop better relationships has received acclaim for finding hope from tragedy.

Reflections Youth Club, at Nansen Road Baptist Church, has been visited in recent weeks by the mayor of Ipswich, Jan Parry; the Conservatives' prospective parliamentary candidate Tom Hunt, and Ipswich MP Sandy Martin Picture: TERRY CHARLESReflections Youth Club, at Nansen Road Baptist Church, has been visited in recent weeks by the mayor of Ipswich, Jan Parry; the Conservatives' prospective parliamentary candidate Tom Hunt, and Ipswich MP Sandy Martin Picture: TERRY CHARLES

Reflections Youth Club was launched in June, at Nansen Road Baptist Church, with a mission to break down barriers following the murder of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens in neighbouring Packard Avenue a year earlier.

Founded by the 17-year-old's father, Neville Aitkens, and stepmother, Helen Forbes, the club has since registered more than 100 young members, and welcomed three special guests in recent weeks; Ipswich MP Sandy Martin, prospective parliamentary candidate Tom Hunt, and mayor Jan Parry.

Youth worker Terry Charles, who also welcomed the visitors with minister Peterson Anand, said the MP had pledged continued support for the club - which meets every Thursday from 6pm-8pm - and committed to returning to volunteer in the future.

Meanwhile, Mr Hunt called it a privilege to meet so many dedicated members of the community, adding: "The church is close to the location where a tragedy occurred in the summer of 2018.

Reflections Youth Club, at Nansen Road Baptist Church, has been visited in recent weeks by the mayor of Ipswich, Jan Parry; the Conservatives' prospective parliamentary candidate Tom Hunt, and Ipswich MP Sandy Martin Picture: TERRY CHARLESReflections Youth Club, at Nansen Road Baptist Church, has been visited in recent weeks by the mayor of Ipswich, Jan Parry; the Conservatives' prospective parliamentary candidate Tom Hunt, and Ipswich MP Sandy Martin Picture: TERRY CHARLES

"However, their response has been to come to together and fight for the futures of young people in the communities in which they live.

"As a town, there a challenges we have to overcome. However, this visit gave me a number of reasons to be optimistic about the future."

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Orwell Bridge reopens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge is shut due to a police incident Picture: GREGG BROWN

Beach Street boutiques, cafes and leisure plan submitted for Felixstowe seafront

How Beach Street at Manning's Amusement Park could look Picture: ROBERT ALLERTON

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Orwell Bridge reopens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge is shut due to a police incident Picture: GREGG BROWN

Beach Street boutiques, cafes and leisure plan submitted for Felixstowe seafront

How Beach Street at Manning's Amusement Park could look Picture: ROBERT ALLERTON

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich flats ‘unfit for habitation’, MP tells Grenfell debate

Ipswich MP Sandy Martin at St Francis Tower. Picture: SANDY MARTIN

Assaulted officer helped catch fleeing biker despite suspected broken leg

Benjamin Howlett failed to stop for police after riding a scrambler motorbike on the pavement, without insurance, without a proper licence and while in possession of cannabis Picture: GOOGLE

Man charged with murder of Joe Pooley

Joe Pooley, from Ipswich, who was found in the River Gipping Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Popular Waterfront café closing after death of founder

Alexia McEwen and Anna Matthews at the La Tour Cycle Cafe in 2017 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenager arrested after class A drugs found near Ipswich church

A teenager has been arrested after class A drugs were found in Waterloo Road near All Saint's Church. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists