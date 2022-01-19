'It's really space archeology' - NASA scientist to visit Ipswich for special lecture

Dr. Carly Howett at NASA, standing in front of the Lucy Mission rocket - Credit: Dr Carly Howett

A NASA scientist will be giving an insight into the space agency's latest mission exploring Jupiter's asteroids to audiences in Ipswich this month.

Dr Carly Howett will visit the University of Suffolk to give details of the newly launched 'Lucy' mission.

The Lucy spacecraft probe is now on its way to take a closer look at Jupiter’s asteroids and will hopefully arrive by 2027.

Scientists are hoping they will discover important clues about the evolution of the solar system.

Dr Howett said: "One of the most exciting things about the Lucy is how it's really space archaeology. I feel like a cross between Indiana Jones and an astronaut.

“We are going to look at some of the most ancient rocks in our Solar System, to gain the information we need to test models of how our solar system was formed and how it evolved."

‘Lucy in the Sky with Asteroids’ will take place on Saturday, January 29 from 3.15pm to 5pm.

This exciting lecture is hosted by the Rotary Club of Ipswich Wolsey. Ticket proceeds will go to Rotary charities.

Book here: https://buytickets.at/lucy