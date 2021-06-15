The Ipswich Star's new Editor is unveiled

Published: 6:46 PM June 15, 2021

Natalie Sadler has been named the new Editor of the Ipswich Star - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The Ipswich Star has a new Editor - and she's the first female to take on the role in its 136-year history.

Natalie Sadler has been promoted from Head of News and Digital Editor in Archant's Suffolk newsroom, and will take up the new position in the coming weeks.

It was announced last month that Archant would be bringing back a dedicated Editor for the title. For the last three years, Brad Jones has edited both the East Anglian Daily Times and Star - and he will continue to edit the EADT.

The move is part of Archant's investment in quality journalism, providing additional focus for the Star as it continues to proudly serve Ipswich and the surrounding area.

Natalie, who has worked for Archant for 11 years, said: “I am very excited about this new opportunity, and to be the first woman to take on the role of Editor of the Ipswich Star.

“The Star has always been the voice of Ipswich and is a much-loved brand in the town. I want to ensure it continues to represent the people of Ipswich and hold those in power to account.”

Archant's Chief Content Officer Jeremy Clifford said: “I’m delighted to announce that Natalie has been appointed to this exciting new role. The decision to bring back the Editor role goes to the heart of our strategy of ensuring we have a laser focus on the quality of content we serve up to our readers.

"Natalie wants the Ipswich Star to have a campaigning voice and fight the corner for Ipswich."

The Ipswich Star was first published in 1885, and across all platforms now reaches a bigger audience than ever before.