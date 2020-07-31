National Express back on the road from Ipswich after suspension during pandemic

National Express has reintroduced services from Ipswich. Picture: ARMIR TROTA Armir Trota/National Express

National Express coaches have re-started services from Ipswich to Stansted Airport and London after the route was suspended at the start of the lockdown in March.

The 482 service will run four times a day each way from Ipswich to the airport via Colchester, Marks Tey and Braintree and twice a day each way to London.

The route has been reintroduced as part of the UK’s largest coach operator’s return to the road after a three month suspension in response to covid-19.

Chris Hardy, managing director of National Express UK Coach, explains: “Our iconic white fleet restarted services on 1 July, running at a reduced frequency with a focus on major towns and cities.

“Overall demand and bookings have been really positive and the level of requests for travel has meant we can now also add Ipswich back on the network.”

“We’re working hard to help people enjoy the summer safely and will continue to add new services and increase frequency on existing routes.

“Our significant covid-secure measures including reduced capacity, temperature screening and additional air conditioning filters, allow customers to travel in confidence. And we’ve also introduced the option to amend the date, time and journey origin and destination free of charge if circumstances change.

“It’s great to be back on the road and playing our part in getting the country safely moving again by providing a safe option for those who have no alternative to public transport.”