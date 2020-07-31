E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

National Express back on the road from Ipswich after suspension during pandemic

PUBLISHED: 15:50 31 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:50 31 July 2020

National Express has reintroduced services from Ipswich. Picture: ARMIR TROTA

National Express has reintroduced services from Ipswich. Picture: ARMIR TROTA

Armir Trota/National Express

National Express coaches have re-started services from Ipswich to Stansted Airport and London after the route was suspended at the start of the lockdown in March.

The 482 service will run four times a day each way from Ipswich to the airport via Colchester, Marks Tey and Braintree and twice a day each way to London.

The route has been reintroduced as part of the UK’s largest coach operator’s return to the road after a three month suspension in response to covid-19.

You may also want to watch:

Chris Hardy, managing director of National Express UK Coach, explains: “Our iconic white fleet restarted services on 1 July, running at a reduced frequency with a focus on major towns and cities.

“Overall demand and bookings have been really positive and the level of requests for travel has meant we can now also add Ipswich back on the network.”

“We’re working hard to help people enjoy the summer safely and will continue to add new services and increase frequency on existing routes.

“Our significant covid-secure measures including reduced capacity, temperature screening and additional air conditioning filters, allow customers to travel in confidence. And we’ve also introduced the option to amend the date, time and journey origin and destination free of charge if circumstances change.

“It’s great to be back on the road and playing our part in getting the country safely moving again by providing a safe option for those who have no alternative to public transport.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Huge plume of smoke seen over Ipswich as emergency services tackle fire in plant machinery

A fire has broken out at the docks in Ipswich. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Family’s heartbreak as Kayden, 14, tragically takes own life a year after mum’s death

Kayden Cantlow (left) with his mum Michelle and his brother Francis. Picture: CANTLOW FAMILY

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Roadworks close busy bridge to traffic for five weeks

Maidstone Road bridge in Felixstowe will be closed to traffic for five weeks Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Most Read

Huge plume of smoke seen over Ipswich as emergency services tackle fire in plant machinery

A fire has broken out at the docks in Ipswich. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Family’s heartbreak as Kayden, 14, tragically takes own life a year after mum’s death

Kayden Cantlow (left) with his mum Michelle and his brother Francis. Picture: CANTLOW FAMILY

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Roadworks close busy bridge to traffic for five weeks

Maidstone Road bridge in Felixstowe will be closed to traffic for five weeks Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Court hearing adjourned over man accused of murdering solicitor wife at Suffolk farmhouse

A police cordon in place at the scene, in Barham. Silke Hartshorne-Jones (inset) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Kieron Dyer ‘deeply upset’ over alleged racist abuse at Suffolk golf club

Kieron Dyer says the incident happened at Hintlesham Golf Club. Picture: GREGG BROWN (library picture)

Four accused of murdering Ipswich man face October trial

Joe Pooley's body was discovered in the River Gipping, near London Road, Ipswich, two years ago Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Warning issued as thunderstorms forecast for tonight

Thunderstorms are expected this evening in Suffolk and essex following the hottest weather of the year Picture: MARK HUNTER/CITIZENSIDE

Man accused of murdering wife at farmhouse due in court

A police cordon in place at the scene, in Barham. Silke Hartshorne-Jones (inset) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN