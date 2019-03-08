How satisfied are students with the University of Suffolk?

A survey on how satisfied students are at the University of Suffolk has been revealed. Picture: University of Suffolk Archant

A new survey has been released showing how satisfied students really are with life at the University of Suffolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The University of Essex scored above average scores for student satisfaction Picture: GOOGLE MAPS The University of Essex scored above average scores for student satisfaction Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The National Student Survey (NSS)'s annual data set, which is compiled from more than 330,000 students who filled out a questionnaire rating how satisfied they were with different aspects of their education, was published this week.

The University of Suffolk received significantly below average scores in 2018, with 76% of students saying they were satisfied overall with the way their course is run.

However, this year, satisfaction is up 4% - bringing the university closer to the national average of 84%.

Yet bosses say there is still work to be done. The university, which won independent status in 2016, is still 3% below the specific 'benchmark score' calculated by the NSS to show the average percentage of satisfied students, adjusted to reflect the mix of students and subjects the university offers.

Professor Mohammad Dastbaz, deputy vice-chancellor said: "We are pleased to see the University of Suffolk heading in the right direction, rising 4% in the table compared to last year and many of our courses scoring 100%. Surveys such as the NSS are just one way of us gaining valuable feedback.

"We encourage students to let us know about their experience with us and any issues they may face."

The university has gone up 44 places in the league table since 2018, sitting at 299 out of all 452 higher and further education centres in the UK.

You may also want to watch:

Prof Dastbaz continued: "Going forward we will continue to build on the work we have already put in place with academic departments, the student community and the students' union to make further improvements.

"We strive to provide an excellent student experience, as well as a creative, enjoyable and successful place to learn and study.

"Students are at the heart of what we do."

The University of Essex again scored well on student satisfaction with 87.1% of students agreeing that they are satisfied with their course, 3.5% above the national average.

Professor Madeline Eacott, pro-vice-chancellor for education, said: "I am delighted that the NSS has once again shown that our efforts to listen and respond to our students have paid off.

"Offering a transformational education is vital to Essex and so in recent years we've invested significantly in what we offer, including outstanding new teaching spaces, student accommodation and sport facilities.

"Just a few months ago we announced an ambitious plan for our future, creating 100 new academic and 50 new professional posts, the largest expansion of staff in our 55-year history.

"We know students want us to invest in staff - they are our most valuable asset - and this expansion will further enhance the educational experience that we offer.

The NSS represents an important way for us to assess how well we are meeting students' expectations, and I am pleased this result shows the value they place on an Essex education, particularly as it comes in the same year that we were awarded the highest accolade in higher education, the Times Higher Education University of the Year Award."