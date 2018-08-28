East Anglian journalist wins big at national awards

Amy Gibbons won an NCTJ award Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

It was a night to remember for an East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star journalist who won big at the NCTJ awards on Thursday night.

Amy Gibbons, part of the east Suffolk team, beat off fierce competition from two other young reporters to win the crown of ‘Top Scoop’.

Her report on the price of school uniform in our region bagged her the award at the glittering event in Newport in Essex.

Speaking after the event Miss Gibbons said: “It was such a lovely surprise even to be shortlisted for top scoop - let alone win the award.

“I was privileged to be considered alongside such brilliant journalists, who have produced some truly inspirational work covering a variety of crucial issues.

“I’m very lucky to work with some fantastic people at the EADT and Ipswich Star, and I can’t thank them enough for all the kindness and support they have shown me in my first year as a qualified journalist.”