Three men charged over alleged Ipswich knifepoint burglary

PUBLISHED: 17:21 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:22 15 June 2020

Three men have been charged after a man in his 60s was allegedly robbed in his Ipswich home

Three men have been charged after a man in his 60s was allegedly robbed in his Ipswich home Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

Three men have been charged after a man in his 60s was allegedly robbed in his own home by a knife-wielding group.

The incident is said to have happened in the man’s home in Neath Drive, in the Stoke Park area of Ipswich, when three men reportedly forced entry inside around 5.45am Saturday, June 13.

It is alleged the victim’s bank card was stolen and used to withdraw a quantity of cash from a nearby cashpoint.

The man received no injuries during the incident.

Three men were all arrested later that day and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Daniel Tovev, 35, of Marigold Avenue and 36-year-old Glynn Davis, of Springhurst Close were both charged with burglary offences on Sunday – while 47-year-old William Hutchinson, of Norwich Road, was additionally charged with possession of a Class A drug.

The trio appeared at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Monday, June 15, and have been remanded in custody to appear before Ipswich Crown Court on July 13.

