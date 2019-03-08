E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search underway near Ipswich station for 'key evidence' in attempted murder probe

PUBLISHED: 11:55 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:55 23 October 2019

Suffolk police, British Transport Police and Network Rail are working together to search for a piece of evidence in the Needham Market attempted murder investigation. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A search is underway for evidence in an attempted murder investigation after a woman was repeatedly stabbed in Needham Market.

Suffolk police, British Transport Police (BTP) and Network Rail are working together to search an area of overgrown land near to the Ipswich train station in Ranelagh Road.

An officer on the scene said they were teaming up to search for a piece of "key evidence" in the investigation.

The area of land, which is adjacent to the Ipswich train line and opposite the Pentahotel, is covered in thick greenery which needs to be cleared for the search to take place.

Network Rail staff were seen using electric cutting tools to clear areas of overgrowth so officers could search the ground using sticks.

A forensics vehicle is on scene alongside a BTP van and there are more than 10 police officers involved in the search.

The search is in connection with the stabbing of 29-year-old Siobhan Phillips in Needham Market on Saturday, October 19.

Officers were called to reports that a woman had been stabbed in Quinton Road at around 6.10am.

She was taken to West Suffolk Hospital by ambulance and has now been transferred to Addenbrookes Hospital where she remains in a stable condition following an operation.

She was said to have suffered a number of internal injuries.

A 16-year-old boy from Ilford has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of bladed article in connection with the incident.

The boy, who cannot be named due to his age, appeared first before magistrates and then in front of a judge at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday.

He was then remanded in youth detention to appear that afternoon at Ipswich Crown Court, where Judge Martyn Levett set a provisional trial date for March 16.

The boy was not asked to enter a plea and was further remanded in youth detention to appear before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea hearing on January 13.

A man in his 50s was also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Saturday, October 19 but was released on bail, until November 14, pending further enquiries.

