Council make 'difficult decision' to cancel fireworks display

Johnny Griffith

Published: 4:24 PM October 3, 2021   
Check out some of the best fireworks displays and Bonfire Night celebrations in Somerset for 2021

The Needham Market fireworks display has been cancelled this year - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A popular fireworks display which has been running for 45 years has been cancelled due to building works. 

Needham Market fireworks, which were due to be held at Crowley Park this year, have been cancelled after the council said it was "no longer a suitable site" for the event.

A statement on the Needham Market community council reads: "The Community Council, which has organised this event for the town over the past 45 years, has had to make the decision that, due to the building works around Crowley Park and the increased need of health and safety, it is considered that Crowley Park is no longer a suitable site to hold the type of fireworks display which we have provided in the past.

"Consideration has been given to alternative sites in the town but at present it is not possible to stage this event at another location."

Christchurch Park fireworks display will be returning this year after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic and Trinity Park's fireworks festival will also be running again after a successful first year.

