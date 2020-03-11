E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Former Manchester City player backs high school team for national championship

PUBLISHED: 05:30 12 March 2020

The Claydon High School futsal team has been tipped for the national championship by former Manchester City player Kevin Horlock Picture: CLAYDON HIGH SCHOOL

Former Manchester City player and now Needham Market Boss Kevin Horlock has backed a local futsal team as they fight for a national title.

The team will play in the FA Pokemon Youth Futsal Cup semi-finals in Kent on March 18 Picture: CLAYDON HIGH SCHOOLThe team will play in the FA Pokemon Youth Futsal Cup semi-finals in Kent on March 18 Picture: CLAYDON HIGH SCHOOL

The under 15s futsal team at Claydon High School look set to continue their rise to the top as they make their way to the FA Pokemon Youth Futsal Cup semi-finals in Kent - one step away from tasting glory at St George's Park.

To get the boys ready for the big day, Marketmen manager Kevin Horlock - who made more than 200 professional appearances for Manchester City - visited the school to hold a training session alongside academy director Robert Pearce.

A school spokeswoman thanked Mr Horlock for giving up his time to train the team.

She added: 'The boys showed great skills and Kevin was very impressed with their attitude and work rate.'

The semi-finals take place at the Medway Park Sports Centre in Gillingham on March 18.

