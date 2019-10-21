E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Police commissioner 'shocked and appalled' at stabbing of woman in her 30s

21 October, 2019 - 05:30
Police at the scene in Quinton Road, Needham Market, where a woman in her 30s was stabbed Picture: Mariam Ghaemi

Police at the scene in Quinton Road, Needham Market, where a woman in her 30s was stabbed Picture: Mariam Ghaemi

Archant

Suffolk's police and crime commissioner last night described his shock at learning a woman in her 30s had been found in a pool of blood, with multiple stab wounds, outside a bungalow in Needham Market.

Police at the scene in Quinton Road, Needham Market Picture: Mariam GhaemiPolice at the scene in Quinton Road, Needham Market Picture: Mariam Ghaemi

Police have questioned a man in his 50s as part of an attempted murder inquiry, while the victim is said to be in a stable condition in hospital after undergoing emergency surgery.

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary were called to the scene in Needham Market early on Saturday morning to reports that a woman had been stabbed.

She was taken to West Suffolk Hospital, in Bury St Edmunds, before being transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

Detectives said they were treating the incident as targeted - and that the alleged attacker was known to the victim.

A number of bungalows were cordoned off by police in Quinton Road, Needham Market Picture: Mariam GhaemiA number of bungalows were cordoned off by police in Quinton Road, Needham Market Picture: Mariam Ghaemi

It happened at about 6.10am in Quinton Road, an ordinarily quiet, residential street.

One neighbour described hearing somebody shouting "help me help me", and opening his gate to discover a semi-conscious woman lying in a pool of blood.

The man, who called 999, believed the victim had eight to 10 stab wounds.

A number of bungalows were cordoned off in the neighbourhood while forensics officers combed the scene.

A man in his 50s was arrested on Saturday evening on suspicion of attempted murder. He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore said: "I'm shocked and appalled to hear of this dreadful incident in one of our quiet market towns.

"There's no place whatsoever for this in a civilised and tolerant society. There's no excuse for senseless and mindless violence.

"I have the utmost sympathy for the victim. I'm pleased their has been an arrest."

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or has knowledge of the incident should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/63505/19.

To contact police, visit suffolk.police.uk or call 101. People can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their online form.

