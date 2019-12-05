Neighbour of alleged rape victim heard 'harrowing scream', court hears

A neighbour of a woman who claims she was raped in her Ipswich flat told a jury that he heard a "harrowing scream" coming from the alleged victim's door.

The woman, who is in her 20s, was allegedly grabbed by the throat and raped in her flat on October 13 last year.

Jacob Young is accused of following the alleged victim and her boyfriend home before raping the woman after her boyfriend left the flat.

Young, 18 of Beechcroft Road, Ipswich, has denied rape and an alternative charge of attempted rape, assault and theft.

Giving evidence at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday, the man, who at the time was living in the alleged victim's flat complex, said he returned home around midnight after having drinks with a work colleague.

He told the jury he was woken up around 2.30am by a sound of "metal on metal" and thought someone was trying to get into his flat.

He came out of his flat and checked the corridor but could not see anything.

It was then that he decided to call the Suffolk police on 101 - the force's non-emergency number - as he did not believe it was an emergency.

Just as officers arrived, the neighbour heard screams coming from the direction of the alleged victim's door, the court heard.

"I would describe it as harrowing," he told the jury. "It was a scream that I had not heard before."

Police officers then entered the flat complex and the alleged victim came running down the stairs and was "hysterical", the neighbour said.

Earlier, the alleged victim's boyfriend told the jury how he had walked her home, and that on a one to 10 scale of drunkenness, he believed she was an eight.

The court heard how he had left the alleged victim's handbag by the front door while he helped her into the flat and when he returned shortly afterwards it was missing.

He then had to leave the flat, and when he returned the police were there.

Asked how his girlfriend looked, he said: "She was distraught. She was dishevelled and had marks on her neck.

"She told me that there was a knock at the door. She said she managed to answer the door as she thought it was her friend.

"But it was not, it was a man who forced his way into the flat and grabbed her by the throat."

Jane Oldfield, prosecuting, previously alleged that Young stole the handbag and was captured on CCTV with it. She said he may have been looking for keys or an excuse to go to the woman's flat.

After his arrest, Young said he had gone to the flat to tell the woman someone had stolen her handbag and claimed she had invited him in and said she wanted to have sex with him.

The trial continues.