'Amazing' rescue of Drop-Top the cat from WW2 bunker

The community in Martlesham came together to rescue a young cat Picture: SHARON CUDWORTH Contributed

Neighbours in Martlesham cheered on firefighters last night as they pulled off the dramatic rescue of a young cat that had been trapped inside a concrete pill box for four days.

Warrior Fire and Rescue Service helped rescue the cat from the pill box in Mill Hill, Martlesham: WARRIOR FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

The originally named 'Drop-Top' the cat was rescued by eight firefighters from the Warrior Fire and Rescue Service, after they worked tirelessly for three hours to free him from a World War Two pill box in Mill Heath.

Sharon Cudworth, who shared the plight of the one-year-old cat on Facebook yesterday, had said that the situation was becoming desperate with the RSPCA suggesting Drop-Top would only survive a few more days.

In desperation Sharon posted: "There is a little cat that is trapped in this bunker opposite our house. He has been there since Friday."

"If anyone feels that they can help please can you come and try as it seems so sad to give up on him."

Luckily Sharon's plea was answered as the Warrior Fire and Rescue Service stepped up to the task of saving Drop-Top arriving at the pill box at 8pm. They worked late into the night to free the cat which had been rehomed from the Blue Cross.

Sharon, who lives opposite the pill box said: "The owner of the cat isn't on social media so I offered to post to the wider community that's when we heard from the former fireman."

She described the efforts of Warrior Fire and Rescue and neighbours from Mill Heath and Grange Farm as "just amazing all round."

Warrior Fire and Rescue Service watch manager Mike Ford said: " At one point I honestly didn't know if we would be able to get the cat out but thankfully we did and we are all on a bit of a high today."

On their Facebook page the Warrior Fire and Rescue service thanked members of the local community who "got stuck in" with them and looked after them so well.

The Warrior Fire and Rescue service are a private fire and rescue service based in East Anglia. The cover events, festivals, film sets and some industrial sites. They also do voluntary work within the community - like the dramatic rescue of Drop-Top last night.