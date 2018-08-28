Sunshine and Showers

‘We don’t go out at night anymore’ – Neighbours react to horror of fatal stabbing in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 12:24 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:24 17 December 2018

A policewoman guarding the scene in Kenyon Street, Ipswich, following the death of a man Picture: ARCHANT

A policewoman guarding the scene in Kenyon Street, Ipswich, following the death of a man Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Shocked neighbours in an Ipswich community where a man was stabbed and killed in broad daylight say they do not feel safe living there as a murder probe continues.

Police rushed to the scene in Turin Street just before 2pm yesterday, Sunday, December 16, after receiving reports that a man had been stabbed.

Despite the best efforts of medics, including an air ambulance crew, the man died at the scene.

Detectives launched a murder investigation, which is under way today.

Speaking this morning Jess, who lives close by but did not wish to give her surname, returned home to find her street full of police.

She said: “We didn’t know straight away what had happened but seeing the white tent, it dawns on you.

“I am not actually that surprised that something has happened.

Kenyon Street in Ipswich is still sealed off by police after the death of a man yesterday afternoon Picture: ARCHANTKenyon Street in Ipswich is still sealed off by police after the death of a man yesterday afternoon Picture: ARCHANT

“We have lived here for three years now. “When we got here it was full of families, but over the last year to two years it has gone massively downhill.

She added: “When we moved in we had people coming up to us saying welcome to the neighbourhood.

“There was a big community spirit round here to keep the place looking nice.

“The alleyway at the back of our house used to be full of flowers.  “That had all gone now, it’s completely overgrown.

Forensic officers are still examining the area of Turin Street and Kenyon Street in Ipswich this morning as part of a murder investigation Picture: ARCHANTForensic officers are still examining the area of Turin Street and Kenyon Street in Ipswich this morning as part of a murder investigation Picture: ARCHANT

“At night you can see people out there in the street.

“We just keep ourselves to ourselves now. We don’t go out at night anymore.”

A police cordon remained in place in Turin Street and Kenyon Street this morning.

“We are just thankful that we were not here – at the time it happened I usually would have been taking my daughter to swimming and she would have seen it taking place,” she said.

Another neighbour, who wished to stay anonymous, said: “I was working at the time but when I came home there were lots and lots of police cars.

“They had closed the street. I didn’t know what had happened – it was a big shock. “It is very sad, very sad scenes so close to Christmas.”

Stay with us for more on this developing news story.

Here is everything we know about the murder probe so far.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Adam Howlett
Emily Townsend
