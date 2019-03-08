Video

'The whole street was in shock' - Neighbours recall the fog-like smoke caused by bungalow blaze

The blaze is understood to have started in the roof of a property in Grange Road Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT Archant

Onlookers have praised emergency services for their "amazing work" after a home in Felixstowe went up in flames last night, causing the roof to cave in.

Five fire crews were called out to the bungalow fires in Felixstowe Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT Five fire crews were called out to the bungalow fires in Felixstowe Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Five fire crews from across Suffolk and Essex battled the blaze last night, after being alerted to the fire in Grange Road just before 8.30pm.

Officers have remained at the property throughout the day while a joint investigation with fire chiefs takes place to determine the cause of the fire, which is now believed to be suspicious.

Tina Cawdron, who lives across the roundabout from where the fire took place, said the plumes of smoke were so thick that they even managed to set off her fire alarm.

She said: "My daughter and I went outside and we saw the back of the bungalow alight and then the flames began to shoot out of the roof. You could barely see anything because of the smoke, it was like a fog.

A bungalow blaze has torn through properties in Felixstowe, leaving the "whole street in shock". Picture: ARCHANT A bungalow blaze has torn through properties in Felixstowe, leaving the "whole street in shock". Picture: ARCHANT

"It was really scary to watch, especially with it being so close to home."

"We were worried because we didn't know if the person was in there or not but the firefighters were amazing. Our fire alarm was going off for hours."

The fire is understood to have begun in the roof of the end bungalow, near the end of Langley Avenue and Maidstone Road, before it spread to neighbouring properties.

Roma Manteiga was teaching Spanish at Layden's Cafe just a few doors down from the fire and said: "The whole street was in shock.

"We brought the old man who lived in the bungalow with his son into the cafe and they were treated by the ambulance, although both were shocked rather than injured.

"We gave them blankets, made tea and one of my students walked home to fetch the elderly man some shoes as he was barefoot. I'm just glad that no one was injured."

Christopher Wright, who lives a few bungalows down, said there were at least five fire brigades in the street at about 9pm.

He said: "It was a huge fire and it was quite scary to watch.

"It's completely taken the roof down."

Ms Jennings lives opposite and was getting ready for bed when she saw the flashing blue lights outside her bedroom window.

Speaking of the fire, she said: "It really was huge and a lot of damage has been caused. It's scary really to think that somebody or some people could do something like that."

Fire engines from Colchester, Ipswich East, Princes Street, and Felixstowe were in attendance, with an additional pump from Essex also called to the scene.

All people were accounted for during the fire.

