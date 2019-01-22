Heroic double amputee inspiring message at town event

Military veteran Neil Heritage, who had both legs amputated above the knee following an injury on active service in Iraq, speak at the iDive Club annual dinner in Ipswich. Picture: IDIVE CLUB Archant

A military veteran who had both legs amputated above the knee after being injured serving in Iraq spoke at an Ipswich event about how he overcame life-changing injuries to become a scuba diver.

Neil Heritage was guest speaker at the iDive club annual dinner in Ipswich on Saturday, January 19.

He revealed how he developed a positive mental attitude to survive and thrive, which led the weight loss and fitness trainer to row the Atlantic in 2011 as well as take part in triathlons and cycles across Europe.

He also has an ambition to climb the Matterhorn – a mountain that straddles the Switzerland/Italy border and is nearly 5,000metres high.

Ahead of the event, Mr Heritage said: “My life is very different from what I imagined it would be when I joined the army at 16.

“One of my greatest pleasures is helping other injured veterans adapt to the transformation that has occurred in their lives.”

John Gibbon, BSAC Diving for All (DfA) chief instructor said: “Neil is a real inspiration to divers and non-divers.”