E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Neil Innes: 'A rock star who chose not to be'

PUBLISHED: 01:51 31 December 2019 | UPDATED: 02:07 31 December 2019

Neil Innes in 2005, launching a DVD of At Last the 1948 Show and Do Not Adjust Your Set Picture: Ashley Pickering

Neil Innes in 2005, launching a DVD of At Last the 1948 Show and Do Not Adjust Your Set Picture: Ashley Pickering

More tributes to surreal comedian, musician and writer who lived in Suffolk for more than 35 years

Neil Innes, at the piano, with his producer Matthew Townshend in 2011. The Rakes Return, staged at Snape Maltings, was written and directed by Neil, Graham Baker and Matthew Picture: SIMON PARKERNeil Innes, at the piano, with his producer Matthew Townshend in 2011. The Rakes Return, staged at Snape Maltings, was written and directed by Neil, Graham Baker and Matthew Picture: SIMON PARKER

The "Seventh Python" certainly did his bit to support the arts in his adopted Suffolk. Folk who packed the Sir John Mills Theatre in Ipswich in 2012 for An Evening With Neil Innes got true value for money.

It happened as Eastern Angles Theatre Company was striving to raise matched-funding under an Arts Council scheme.

Eastern Angles artistic director Ivan Cutting says the credit goes to Karen Goddard, then the group's marketing officer.

"She'd interviewed him in the past and found he was interested in the arts. I think she'd been nagging me for quite some time, saying 'Look, we ought to get him involved,' and as usual, in what is my way, I said 'Well, yeah; good idea, good idea…'

"And then we had to fundraise for what was a sort of personal-giving campaign. She said 'Why don't you do An Evening With…? Mix up music, a bit of performance, and an interview or something?' I said 'Yeah, OK.'

"It went really well. We had a full house. As I introduced him as a madcap comedian-songwriter I heard him shout from the side, from the dressing room, 'I can hear you!' It brought the house down.

MORE: Stars pay tribute to Suffolk humourist Neil Innes

You may also want to watch:

"It was great fun. The audience really enjoyed him, because he had loads of anecdotes from the '60s. They say that if you can remember the '60s you weren't there. But he WAS there, and he DID remember them.

"When they (The Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band) were recording I'm the Urban Spaceman, I think, which was produced by Paul McCartney, McCartney apparently played him a tune and said 'I'm thinking of this being our next single'. Neil said 'I thought "What a dirge! That will never get anywhere!"' And it was Hey Jude."

It became the best-selling UK single of 1968 and has sold many millions around the world.

I'm the Urban Spaceman didn't do too badly either, peaking at number five in the UK singles chart that Christmas Eve.

As a schoolboy, Ivan had been aware of Neil's skills and creativity. "People would say 'The Rutles... you must come and hear this'." The band, which parodied The Beatles, was created by comedian Eric Idle and Neil in the 1970s.

"He could tell a funny story, was an engaging person to interview, and he was a brilliant musician. He could take things and see what the common denominator was. Being able to ape musical styles I think is very, very clever."

Neil also regularly popped in to watch Eastern Angles Christmas shows and touring productions.

Steve Cooney, the company's production manager, remembers him as a "very funny, very talented writer and performer. I didn't know him all that well; we crossed paths in the '80s.

"I was quite active in the peace movement at that time, as was Neil's lovely wife, Yvonne. Despite being perpetually busy, Neil agreed to perform at fund-raisers for the campaign, which ensured sell-out evenings.

"His wickedly-affectionate impersonation of Elton John - replete in spangly jumpsuit and absurd glasses - lives on in my memory to this day.

"His 'rockstar retreat' was a ramshackle farmhouse in Debenham when I knew him - with the obligatory high-tech studio in the barn. I think he was a rock star who chose not to be: incredibly hard-working and still generous with his time, and committed to his family."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man in his 80s dies in Ipswich house fire

A man in his eighties has died in a house fire in Teal Close, Ipswich Pictrure: ADAM HOWLETT

Cyclist involved in crash dies from injuries

Yarmouth Road closed while police attended the crash between a cyclist and car Picture: ARCHANT

Rolling roadblock ends on A14 after reports of man walking near carriageway

A rolling road block has been set up on the A14 westbound near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Landlord’s dismay as Ipswich community pub set to close in new year

Earl Kitchener landlord Steve Wardley said he is upset to close the business but has no other choice Picture: STEVE WARDLEY

‘Only use A&E if absolutely necessary’ - hospitals’ warning amid ‘high level’ of demand

Health bosses have urged patients to avoid visiting hospitals due to demand Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Man in his 80s dies in Ipswich house fire

A man in his eighties has died in a house fire in Teal Close, Ipswich Pictrure: ADAM HOWLETT

Cyclist involved in crash dies from injuries

Yarmouth Road closed while police attended the crash between a cyclist and car Picture: ARCHANT

Rolling roadblock ends on A14 after reports of man walking near carriageway

A rolling road block has been set up on the A14 westbound near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Landlord’s dismay as Ipswich community pub set to close in new year

Earl Kitchener landlord Steve Wardley said he is upset to close the business but has no other choice Picture: STEVE WARDLEY

‘Only use A&E if absolutely necessary’ - hospitals’ warning amid ‘high level’ of demand

Health bosses have urged patients to avoid visiting hospitals due to demand Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Cyclist involved in crash dies from injuries

Yarmouth Road closed while police attended the crash between a cyclist and car Picture: ARCHANT

Neil Innes: ‘A rock star who chose not to be’

Neil Innes in 2005, launching a DVD of At Last the 1948 Show and Do Not Adjust Your Set Picture: Ashley Pickering

Fuller Flavour: An horrific decade. Two FA Cup wins, one play-off semi and relegation to division three.... Thanks!

Alan Judge holds his head after the defeat at Lincoln City Picture Pagepix

‘Only use A&E if absolutely necessary’ - hospitals’ warning amid ‘high level’ of demand

Health bosses have urged patients to avoid visiting hospitals due to demand Picture: ARCHANT

‘My gym habit took over my life’

It's important to find a healthy balance when exercising and to ensure you have a good support system Picture: Lucy Buchholz
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists