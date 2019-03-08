Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Rocket Science Marketing

Ipswich man accused of arson after fires at restaurant and acupuncture centre

08 March, 2019 - 07:30
Ararat Restaurant in Norwich Road Picture: GOOGLE

Ararat Restaurant in Norwich Road Picture: GOOGLE

Google

An Ipswich man has been charged with two counts of arson following fires at a acupuncture centre and a Turkish restaurant.

Neil McEwan appeared in custody before magistrates, via video link from Martlesham Heath police investigation centre, on Thursday morning.

The 62-year-old is accused of lighting a fire that damaged a doorway and various items at Ararat Restaurant, in Norwich Road, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

McEwan, of Black Horse Lane, is also charged with arson with intent to endanger life, or being reckless as to whether life was endangered, following a fire at a Chinese acupuncture centre, in Upper Orwell Street, on January 20.

The more serious allegation of endangering life is triable only before a judge at crown court, where McEwan is due to appear on April 4 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Magistrates declined bail and remanded him in custody until then.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Mother and son who died in Ipswich home are named

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Teenager held in probe over sudden death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police presence at Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

Teenager remains in custody after death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police outside the house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Women sexually assaulted by stranger in Ipswich park

The incident happened in Alexandra Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Decision made on Ipswich Mulberry Tree pub’s future

The Mulberry Tree, Ipswich, in its final days as an Ipswich pub, with the space now set to become a Kurdish community centre and mosque. Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Mother and son who died in Ipswich home are named

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Teenager held in probe over sudden death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police presence at Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

Teenager remains in custody after death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police outside the house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Women sexually assaulted by stranger in Ipswich park

The incident happened in Alexandra Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Decision made on Ipswich Mulberry Tree pub’s future

The Mulberry Tree, Ipswich, in its final days as an Ipswich pub, with the space now set to become a Kurdish community centre and mosque. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Residents sick of street being used as a rat run - and fear traffic will only get worse

Michael Stewart says traffic is getting out of control on Berners Street in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Ipswich man accused of arson after fires at restaurant and acupuncture centre

Ararat Restaurant in Norwich Road Picture: GOOGLE

A bright start to the weekend could be dampened by rain showers

Sunny spells with rain showers are predicted over the weekend. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Angry, afraid, tired, broke: The real struggles of being a carer

Carers need more help. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lambert prepared to sacrifice transfer funds for a fuller Portman Road

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert would sacrifice transfer funds if it meant the club sold more season tickets at a cheaper price. Photo: Steve Waller
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists