Ipswich man accused of arson after fires at restaurant and acupuncture centre

Ararat Restaurant in Norwich Road Picture: GOOGLE Google

An Ipswich man has been charged with two counts of arson following fires at a acupuncture centre and a Turkish restaurant.

Neil McEwan appeared in custody before magistrates, via video link from Martlesham Heath police investigation centre, on Thursday morning.

The 62-year-old is accused of lighting a fire that damaged a doorway and various items at Ararat Restaurant, in Norwich Road, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

McEwan, of Black Horse Lane, is also charged with arson with intent to endanger life, or being reckless as to whether life was endangered, following a fire at a Chinese acupuncture centre, in Upper Orwell Street, on January 20.

The more serious allegation of endangering life is triable only before a judge at crown court, where McEwan is due to appear on April 4 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Magistrates declined bail and remanded him in custody until then.