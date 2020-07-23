New Ipswich Aldi to be built this summer - but Whitton store still safe, bosses say

Work to build a new Aldi supermarket in Europa Way, off Sproughton Road in Ipswich, is to start later in the summer – with an opening planned for spring next year.

And the German-owned discount supermarket group has insisted the new store - which will create 40 jobs - will not lead to the closure of its existing north-west Ipswich store in Meredith Road, on the Whitton estate.

There has also been talk that the company could be looking to develop a new store at the Anglia Retail Park off Bury Road – but the company said it did not comment on speculation.

Planning permission for the new store at Europa Park, not far from the town’s Morrisons store, was granted two years ago at the same time that it was granted permission to build a store at Martlesham Heath.

It had been planning to start building at the end of 2018, but there were delays and the Martlesham store went ahead first.

However, now a spokeswoman for the company said: “We will begin construction of our new store on Europa Way later this summer and plan to open the store next spring. This will create up to 40 new jobs and enable local people to shop and save closer to home.”

There had been speculation that the opening could threaten the future of the Meredith Road store, the first to be built by the company in Ipswich.

That is a popular store – but it has quite a small car park even though it has been expanded in recent years. The access is also difficult for large delivery lorries and the amount of traffic trying to get in and out of the store often causes congestion in Meredith Road.

However, the company insisted there were no plans to close the store.

The owner of Anglia Retail Park, Ipswich Borough Assets, is hoping to develop a food store on the site of the garden centre that was part of B&Q until that closed and was converted into a play centre and retail units.

There has been strong speculation that Aldi could be interested in that site because it has good access to the A14 and would be able to attract shoppers from out of town as well as from the Whitton estate.

If it does not make a bid, the site could be of interest to its arch-rival Lidl, which has already bought a site on the other side of town at Futura Park for a new store.