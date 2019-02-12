Nominees for literary award announced

Hidden Ipswich Feature on The Ipswich Institute and Reading Rooms in Tavern Street, Ipswich

The Ipswich Institute has revealed its longlist of contenders for its biennial New Angle Prize for literature, worth £2,000 to the winner.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 12 books represent the best of the past two years’ works inspired by the people and places of East Anglia and cover genres ranging from poetry to fiction.

The contenders are:

• Tom Bolton, Low Country, Brexit on the Essex Coast

• Dr James Canton, Ancient Wonderings: Journeys into Prehistoric Britain

• Matthew De Abaitua, Self & I

• James & Catherine Dodds, Tracks in the Sand, A Railwayman’s War

• Melissa Harrison, All Among the Barley

• Matt Howard, Gall

• Anna Mackmin, Devoured

• Haydn Middleton, The Ballad of Syd & Morgan

• Esther Morgan, The Wound Register

• Jules Pretty, The East Country: Almanac Tales of Valley and Shore

• Stella Tillyard, The Great Level

• Nicola Upson, Nine Lessons

The winners will be announced at the Institute’s awards dinner on July 3.

For more details go to the Ipswich Institute website or follow @PrizeNewAngle on Twitter