New art trail coming to Ipswich next year
- Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice
Following the success of Pigs Gone Wild and Elmer’s Big Parade, a third art trail will be coming to Ipswich next year.
Created in partnership with producers Wild in Art, the project by St Elizabeth Hospice will see around 40 ornately decorated sculptures arrive in June 2022.
They will feature designs celebrating all things Suffolk, showcasing the wealth of artistic talent in the county and beyond.
There will also be more than 60 smaller figures created as part of the education project for young people and schools throughout Ipswich and the surrounding area.
Hannah Bloom, director of income generation, at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “After a difficult year, with the ongoing pandemic, we are delighted to announce the launch of our third art trail which will bring colour and positivity for the whole town to look forward to.
“The public really loved our previous art trails, Elmer’s Big Parade and Pigs Gone Wild, and we hope they will enjoy the event in 2022 just as much and help make it an even bigger success for the hospice.
“The chosen sculpture remains a secret but I am confident that when it is revealed, people will agree it is a great choice, so watch this space for more details."
Elmer’s Big Parade raised more than £260,000 for the hospice, through supporting fundraising activities and an auction held at Ipswich Corn Exchange.
The new project has already been many months in the planning and now the momentum is growing, with the hospice calling on local businesses and organisations to get involved with sponsoring a sculpture or lending other practical support.
Sarah Barber, Ipswich Borough councillor and portfolio holder for the town centre, said: "Over 390,000 people engaged with Elmer’s Big Parade and most visitors spent extra time and money enjoying our county town.
“Ipswich Borough Council is very appreciative of the Hospice’s vital work and will be an active supporter of this new trail.
"This announcement is great news – particularly at a time when the local economy really needs a boost and things to look forward to.”
Click here for more information on the Wild in Art trail.