Wiff Waff – the new bar combining beers, bats and balls

PUBLISHED: 16:04 16 November 2018

The new bar Wiff Waff replaces Grand Central bar at the Ipswich Waterfront Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

The new bar Wiff Waff replaces Grand Central bar at the Ipswich Waterfront Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

The new bar Wiff Waff replaces Grand Central bar at the Ipswich waterfront. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Table tennis, jamaoke sessions and a ‘Quizzee Rascal Wednesday’ are all on offer at new Waterfront bar Wiff Waff opening tonight (Friday).

The dock-side bar and restaurant, which replaces the former Grand Central, combines food, drink and a very unique programme of entertainment.

Brian Mckay, Operations Director at TLC Inns, who own Wiff Waff, said: “The rebranding is great and we are really excited about bringing a really engaging environment to Ipswich where people can enjoy cool drinks and cocktails whilst being able to have fun and play games such as table tennis, table football and pool.

“It will be a very mixed environment with cool sounds and DJs on Fridays and Saturdays – offering a vibrant, lively environment.”

The restaurant, which is next to Pizza Express, is set over two floors and is set to open from 12noon until midnight Sunday to Thursday and until 1am Friday and Saturday nights.

The bar will be driven by different offers each day of the week, starting with two-for-one on a Monday and the promise of more interesting deals as the week progresses.

The new bar is set over two floors

Throughout the year there will be pop-up parties, alfresco drinking and dining and other social evenings to encourage visitors to the area.

TLC Inns have 11 restaurants and bars scattered across the region with bars in Ely and Cambridge. They hope that the new branding will provide a truly immersive experience for the people of Ipswich.

