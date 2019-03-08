Developers to build northern Ipswich Garden Suburb bridges

Ipswich Garden Suburb artists impression Archant

Ipswich council is set to agree a deal for developers Crest Nicholson to build two new bridges across the East Suffolk rail line as part of the new northern fringe development.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Carole Jones, Planning portfolio-holder. Picture: SU ANDERSON Carole Jones, Planning portfolio-holder. Picture: SU ANDERSON

Last year it was announced that the council had been given a £9.9m grant to build a road bridge and a second pedestrian/cycle bridge over the line as part of the Ipswich Garden Village project.

Construction of these bridges is seen as vital as work starts on Crest Nicholson's Henley Gate development on the northern area of the Garden Suburb between the railway line and the village of Westerfield, which would be separated from the new homes by a country park.

Next week the borough's executive is set to offer the house builder the money to allow it to build the bridges as part of its development work.

Portfolio holder for planning Carole Jones said the council was expecting a full application from Crest Nicholson to develop up to 1,100 homes on the site within the next few months.

There will also be a local centre and, eventually, a new primary school as part of the development which is expected to take many years to complete.

You may also want to watch:

Currently there is no timescale for the bridges to be built - but they should be installed long before the work is completed and their construction will require support from Network Rail which is responsible for the rail line.

The road bridge will give general access to Henley Gate while the pedestrian bridge will enhance the Fonnereau Way and will give a pedestrian and cycle line to Westerfield station.

Ms Jones said: "It looks to make sense for Crest Nicholson to build the bridges as part of their work and that is what we will be asked to do at executive.

"Once the planning application comes through and we are able to talk about it then eventually work should start happening there."

The whole Ipswich Garden Suburb development will have about 3,500 new homes - providing accommodation for up to 10,000 people.

There will be three distinct neighbourhoods, each with its own centre with shops, business areas and community facilities - including a primary school.

As well as the three primaries, there will also be a new high school built to cater for students across the Ipswich Garden Suburb.