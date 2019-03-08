E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Developers to build northern Ipswich Garden Suburb bridges

PUBLISHED: 16:30 26 September 2019

Ipswich Garden Suburb artists impression

Ipswich Garden Suburb artists impression

Archant

Ipswich council is set to agree a deal for developers Crest Nicholson to build two new bridges across the East Suffolk rail line as part of the new northern fringe development.

Carole Jones, Planning portfolio-holder. Picture: SU ANDERSONCarole Jones, Planning portfolio-holder. Picture: SU ANDERSON

Last year it was announced that the council had been given a £9.9m grant to build a road bridge and a second pedestrian/cycle bridge over the line as part of the Ipswich Garden Village project.

Construction of these bridges is seen as vital as work starts on Crest Nicholson's Henley Gate development on the northern area of the Garden Suburb between the railway line and the village of Westerfield, which would be separated from the new homes by a country park.

Next week the borough's executive is set to offer the house builder the money to allow it to build the bridges as part of its development work.

Portfolio holder for planning Carole Jones said the council was expecting a full application from Crest Nicholson to develop up to 1,100 homes on the site within the next few months.

There will also be a local centre and, eventually, a new primary school as part of the development which is expected to take many years to complete.

You may also want to watch:

Currently there is no timescale for the bridges to be built - but they should be installed long before the work is completed and their construction will require support from Network Rail which is responsible for the rail line.

The road bridge will give general access to Henley Gate while the pedestrian bridge will enhance the Fonnereau Way and will give a pedestrian and cycle line to Westerfield station.

Ms Jones said: "It looks to make sense for Crest Nicholson to build the bridges as part of their work and that is what we will be asked to do at executive.

"Once the planning application comes through and we are able to talk about it then eventually work should start happening there."

The whole Ipswich Garden Suburb development will have about 3,500 new homes - providing accommodation for up to 10,000 people.

There will be three distinct neighbourhoods, each with its own centre with shops, business areas and community facilities - including a primary school.

As well as the three primaries, there will also be a new high school built to cater for students across the Ipswich Garden Suburb.

Most Read

WATCH: Armed police swoop on street in Ipswich

Armed police were seen in Woodbridge Road this morning. Picture: SHANE HEFFER

Man ran after 11-year-old girl in attempted accosting

The accosting is reported to have taken place near Broomfield Common Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Boys thought to be 12 and 7 steal car at knifepoint from woman in Ipswich

Two boys believed to be aged 7 and 12 threatened a woman in her 60s at knifepoint and stole her car in Westbury Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

True crime television series set to focus on Ipswich murders

Katherine Kelly hosts Murdertown, which will focus on Ipswich this October Picture: TANIA REED

Suffolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores as 125 closures revealed

Sainsburys are planning to close 125 Argos stores and supermarkets Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

WATCH: Armed police swoop on street in Ipswich

Armed police were seen in Woodbridge Road this morning. Picture: SHANE HEFFER

Man ran after 11-year-old girl in attempted accosting

The accosting is reported to have taken place near Broomfield Common Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Boys thought to be 12 and 7 steal car at knifepoint from woman in Ipswich

Two boys believed to be aged 7 and 12 threatened a woman in her 60s at knifepoint and stole her car in Westbury Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

True crime television series set to focus on Ipswich murders

Katherine Kelly hosts Murdertown, which will focus on Ipswich this October Picture: TANIA REED

Suffolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores as 125 closures revealed

Sainsburys are planning to close 125 Argos stores and supermarkets Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Have you seen missing teenager Sherrie Pooley?

Sherrie Pooley has been missing since the early hours of the morning from Ipswich town centre. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘It’s incredibly rare’: officer left shocked as woman car jacked at knifepoint by schoolboys

Westbury Road in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Boys thought to be 12 and 7 steal car at knifepoint from woman in Ipswich

Two boys believed to be aged 7 and 12 threatened a woman in her 60s at knifepoint and stole her car in Westbury Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Sandy Martin will fight Ipswich again – now five candidates in race to be MP

Sandy Martin will be standing again at the next general election in Ipswich. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Oktoberfest has arrived in Ipswich

Oktoberfest has launched at the Three Wise Monkeys in Ipswich. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists