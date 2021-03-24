Published: 12:44 PM March 24, 2021 Updated: 12:47 PM March 24, 2021

A new Burger King will open at Anglia Retail Park in Ipswich this week with 40 free meals being given away to those who have been community heroes.

The new drive-thru fast-food restaurant will open at 7 Anglia Parkway South off Bury Road on Friday, March 26, joining Costa Coffee and KFC.

A new Burger King is opening at Ipswich's Anglia Retail Park. - Credit: Burger King

Plans were approved for the new site in October last year and now the site is just days away from opening.

To celebrate the new store, Burger King has launched a competition to give away 40 free meals for community heroes in Suffolk.

To be in with a chance to win a FREE Burger King meal and be one of the first customers to visit the Home of the Whopper in Ipswich, from Friday, March 26 to Sunday, March 28 email us at competitions@archant.co.uk to tell us why you should be the winner.

40 lucky individuals will be chosen and notified on Thursday, March 25. The competition closes at 11am tomorrow.

Burger King joins Anglia Retail Park after planning permission was agreed by Ipswich Borough Council for a new drive-thru unit. - Credit: Gregg Brown

Alasdair Murdoch, CEO at Burger King UK, said: “We know the people of Ipswich love the great-tasting food of Burger King, so we’ve listened to their requests and are very excited to bring all their favourites to their neighbourhood. Our home – of the Whopper! – is their home.”

T&Cs

To claim your free regular meal, winners will need to state their name when ordering. Available for redemption at BURGER KING®, 7 Anglia Parkway South, Anglia Retail Park, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 5QP, on 26th, 27thor 28th March 2021 only, from 11am-6pm. Entries close on Thursday 25th March at 11am. Please inform the crew member of this before ordering. Free meal offer may not be combined with any other offers, discounts or promotions. No cash alternative. Offer not available to employees of Burger King Ltd, franchisees, their families and agents. TM & © 2021 Burger King Corporation. Used under license. All rights reserved.