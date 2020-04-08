E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
New drive-thru Burger King plan for Ipswich retail park

PUBLISHED: 16:32 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:33 08 April 2020

Plans have been revealed for a new Burger King restaurant in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Plans have been revealed for a new drive-thru Burger King restaurant at an Ipswich retail park, which would bring dozens of new jobs to the area.

The plans – which have yet to be approved – would see the 257sqm restaurant built on an empty plot opposite the existing Costa Coffee shop at Anglia Retail Park, in Whitehouse.

Ipswich Borough Assets – a borough council organisation which submitted the application – said the restaurant will aid Ipswich’s economic growth while creating between 30 to 40 new jobs in the community.

The development would see 45 parking spaces removed to allow for car park improvement works, providing an extra 48 spaces elsewhere – including six new electric bays and two further disabled bays.

An existing spine road would be removed and three ANPR cameras installed.

A spokesman for the restaurant was unable to give any further information about the development.

The spokesman said: “BURGER KING® franchisees are regularly evaluating opportunities to bring our great-tasting products to more customers in new locations.

“We do not currently have any information regarding a restaurant at this location but will keep you informed of further information if it becomes available.”

The restaurant would be the 12th retailer at the retail park, with fellow fast-food chain KFC and eat-in restaurant Pizza Hut also on site.

Other spaces – including inside the Buttermarket Shopping Centre and the former BHS and Co-Op department stores – were also considered as potential locations in the planning documents, but were deemed unsuitable due to a lack of drive-through capability.

Consultees, including Suffolk Constabulary, the council’s environmental protection team and highways development control, are yet to comment on the application.

